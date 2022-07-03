Free Apps to Ruin Your Hookup Nightmares

Technology.

#1. Money

Plan for the consequences. Spend without regrets.

Ask any man. He will tell you it takes plenty of coins to get a woman into bed with him. It’s never great being broke. The worst shame is a server saying declined.

Recovery from that isn’t easy.

To your rescue comes the Intuit Mint app.

Android and Apple users welcomed.

CNBC listed it as the best free budgeting app for smartphones.

It helps you plan spending to impress and how often you can afford dates.

For this mission, you need to know more than money before and after spending. Comprehensive knowledge is the way to go.

Here is why it helps

Security: Touch ID access, Verisign scanning, and multi-factor authentication

Bill payment reminders

Credit score monitoring

Customize alerts for different transactions

Track your spending and investments

Syncs with your bank account and credit cards

Slight disadvantages: ads because it is free. Save entries often to protect yourself from glitches.

Photo by Sabina Tone on Unsplash

#2. Location

Frustration isn’t sexy.

You can pretend. But your acting skills wear thin under stress.

Free worldwide, Google Maps is your date lifesaver.

You don’t want any navigation issues slowing you down. Or worse, messing with your patience and mood.

Here is why it helps

Trip time suggestions.

Easy to follow instructions because key landmarks get highlighted.

Route planning based on your current position.

Slight disadvantage: limited functionality when offline.

#3. Storage

Sexy images make women come to you.

Research and the independent studies of single men came to the same conclusion. A sex photo makes women send you messages first.

Avoid being the person who has one bomb picture. But you can’t find it. Devices crash, get lost, or get stolen. Don’t run the risk.

Protect your camera gallery with Dropbox or Google Drive.

Here is why it helps

Free cloud storage.

Integrates well with every platform.

Save and view files of all formats on several devices.

Slight disadvantages: need internet to access your files.

Photo by Mahrael Boutros on Unsplash

#4. Language

Words of love.

English isn’t the first language of many.

Don’t you think it would be fun to speak Spanish, French, or Italian when the passion intensifies?

If you agree, try Babbel.

Here is why it helps

30 to 80 lessons in each language are free.

Get taught a 6-year-old’s vocabulary of about 1,500 words.

Learn the fundamental basics of new languages.

Excellent lessons, teaching style, and delivery.

#5. Bonus.

Many phone carriers offer limited data plans.

Don’t suffer.

Head to your phone settings to set up data usage controls to conserve your data.

You can also check your service settings to see which apps use most of your data to use those less.

