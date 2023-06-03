From Loneliness to Love: 20 Rules Everyone Should Follow

As we navigate the ups and downs of love, don’t forget finding true happiness isn’t just a matter of luck. In fact, it requires a deep understanding of ourselves and what we truly deserve. To help others on this journey, here I have 20 rules of happiness that remind us how to love ourselves first before we can find joy from another person:

Rule 1: Give yourself a round of applause for every step you take.

Love can be both sweet and sour, but no matter what, we must remember to give ourselves credit for every step we take. Whether it’s a beautiful moment or a difficult one, we should always applaud ourselves for making it through.

Rule 2: You have the power to become a better version of yourself.

Every person we meet, and every experience we have, enriches our lives. But it’s up to us to choose to become a better version of ourselves every day. Only we have the power to make that choice.

Rule 3: True happiness comes from feeling relaxed and comfortable.

In a truly loving relationship, there’s no need to constantly compete or feel like one person is “better” than the other. Instead, both partners should feel at ease with each other and free to be themselves. Whether you’re being silly together or simply enjoying each other in silence, the person who makes you feel relaxed and comfortable is the one who will truly bring you happiness.

Rule 4: Don’t lose sight of yourself in pursuit of love.

It’s important to remember that even as we pursue love, we must also retain our own identities. Blindly chasing after someone else’s love can lead to losing ourselves in the process. Instead, we must always remember to prioritize our own well-being and identity, even as we pursue a relationship.

Rule 5: The right person won’t make you wait.

When you finally meet the right person, you’ll know it. Even if you’re thousands of miles apart, you’ll feel a connection that transcends distance. You’ll feel happy and secure in the knowledge that every moment and every action they take is meant to bring you closer together.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rule 6: If someone doesn’t love you enough, they’re not the one.

While relationships require work and compromise, we should never settle for someone who doesn’t truly cherish us. If someone isn’t willing to put in the effort to show us how much they care, then they’re not worth our time or love.

Rule 7: Believe what you see, not what you imagine.

The road to love is unpredictable, but it’s important to stay grounded in reality. Instead of imagining the perfect partner or relationship, we should focus on what we can see and feel in the present moment. Only then can we build a truly authentic and fulfilling relationship.

Rule 8: You deserve to be cherished.

We all deserve to be loved and cherished by someone who truly appreciates us. However, it’s up to us to prioritize our own well-being and only give ourselves to those who know how to cherish us.

Rule 9: Don’t settle for mediocrity.

When it comes to love, settling for less than we deserve is never the answer. We should always strive to find someone who truly matches our values and goals, and who can bring out the best in us.

Rule 10: Find someone who shares your passions and interests.

In love, it’s important to find someone who not only shares your passions and interests but who also supports and encourages you to pursue them.

Rule 11: The key to a successful relationship is mutual effort.

Relationships require hard work and dedication from both partners. It’s not about sacrificing our own happiness to please someone else, but rather about working together towards a shared goal of happiness.

Rule 12: Don’t be afraid to move on from unhappiness.

It’s easy to become attached to unhappiness, but we must remember that we deserve better. True happiness comes from finding someone who truly complements us and makes us feel fulfilled.

Rule 13: Some relationships are meant to end.

While it can be difficult to say goodbye to someone we once loved, sometimes it’s necessary for us to move on and find someone who truly matches our needs and desires. Ultimately, the key to finding happiness is staying true to ourselves and never settling for less than we deserve.

Rule 14: Embrace change and try new possibilities.

Sometimes, we are stuck in loneliness and find it difficult to move forward. But with each change of heart season, we must remind ourselves to let go of those who don’t truly love us and embrace those who do. This is the promise we make to ourselves as we navigate the journey of love.

Rule 15: Believe that you deserve better love.

Before we can meet someone who truly loves us, we must believe that we deserve that love. When we let go of the past and embrace the present, we open ourselves up to the possibility of a better love.

Rule 16: Love is worth the effort when it’s mutual.

When both partners put in the effort to make a relationship work, the love is worth it. We must never settle for someone who isn’t willing to do the same.

Rule 17: Finding yourself is the end of a relationship.

Sometimes, the end of a relationship can be the beginning of a new chapter in our lives. When we find ourselves again, we realize that life has so much beauty to offer!

Rule 18: Vulnerability is the key to true love.

No matter how strong we may seem, true love sees through our vulnerability. When someone cares for us deeply, they worry about us and take care of us, no matter what.

Rule 19: Security leads to happiness.

The best kind of love is not just romantic and sensational, but also provides a sense of security. When we find someone who makes us feel safe and loved, we’re on the path to happiness.

Rule 20: You will always get better.

Sometimes, we hold onto the love that is not right for us, waiting for answers that may never come. But we must remind ourselves that we will always get better. Sometimes the most heartfelt goodbye is the one we say to our own paranoid love.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Piotr Chrobot on Unsplash