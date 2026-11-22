By Rachel Janfaza, The 74

This story first appeared at The 74, a nonprofit news site covering education. Sign up for free newsletters from The 74 to get more like this in your inbox.

Welcome to Gen Z’s anti-algorithm era. Between their angst over artificial intelligence and social media fatigue, young adults today are longing for everything in-person and rejecting the digital platforms they were raised on — as well as the nascent tech reshaping their lives.

We saw this firsthand over the summer, when young adults led a viral charge for anything and everything IRL — in real life. They waited in long lines for fro-yo, celebrated the World Cup in all corners of the country and even gave movie theaters a much needed comeback.

“The concept of being ‘outside’ going places, parties and not being home was a big trend this summer,” a 17-year-old in Wisconsin told me at the start of this school year. That comes as Eventbrite, the events platform, saw a surge in search for in-person gatherings — according to their 2026 report, 89% of 18-35-year olds want community-connected events like block parties, markets featuring local artists and “meet your neighbor” café events.

Young people’s digital disapproval is also clear in their loud lament of AI — both in their actions and also the data. It’s no secret that AI is reshaping the job market and slashing entry level jobs — just 30% of college grads landed a job in their dream field last year, an 11-point drop from 2024. And for the first time since Pew Research started tracking, the majority of adults under 30 report feeling more concerned than excited about AI.

In turn, college seniors loudly booed commencement speakers who referenced the AI revolution. A 22-year-old in Colorado recently shared on Instagram that when she thinks of AI, she feels “sadness or a sense of loss in original thought.” And lately, ‘that’s so AI,’ has become Gen Z’s insult du jour for anything that looks fake, fabricated, robotic or giving little emotion.

But what’s really behind the recent retro-renaissance? According to young people in my focus groups, they’re hyper-aware of how miserable tech is making them — from the constant buzz of an unrelenting newscycle and a social media feed that feels negative most of the time, to the comparison culture promoted by platforms meant for highlighting the most glamorous and impressive parts of one’s life.

“Regardless of if you’re taking in news or not taking in news you feel like you’re not taking in enough or you feel like if you’re taking in news you’re taking in too much,” a 22-year-old in Colorado told me in a focus group this fall. “Me and my friends have been talking about this general hopelessness amongst younger people.”

“[There’s] so much social media intake,” said a 21-year-old student in New York. “In the past couple of years, it’s been so much more omnipresent, especially with the 24 hour news cycle. I feel like I’m constantly on Instagram checking every little thing.”

According to Gallup, young adults’ sense of well-being has dropped 20 percentage points in the past 15 years. The steepest plunge was between 2019 and 2020 — the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, which just so happens to be when TikTok hit the mainstream and doomscrolling entered our collective vernacular. Young adults’ well-being rebounded between 2020 and 2023, but it has dropped seven points since then. That happened to be when ChatGPT hit the mainstream.

It’s not that young people want tech to be banned or gone altogether, even though I have heard a few young people tell me they wish AI didn’t exist. And they’re not anti-progress. They are excited by the possibility that tech promises: scientific advancement and medicine, more accessibility to healthcare or mental health services, even getting time back in their day thanks to tedious work that can now be outsourced to chatbots.

But they are fed up with a for-you page they know is toxic for their mental health and an economic conversation focused almost entirely on the promise (or pitfalls) of artificial intelligence – and they’re leading a countercultural revolution that emphasizes everything human and analog.

“People seemed to want things to feel more authentic and less perfectly curated,” said an 18-year-old from Illinois.

“Everyone got tired of algorithm-fed everything and started building their own watchlists, playlists, and reading lists instead of chasing whatever’s trending,” said a 20-year-old from Texas.

That frustration is manifesting in their hobbies and hangouts.

“I am trying to read more… I really want to be on my phone less and loved reading as a kid but I kinda fell off maybe like freshman year of high school,” a 22-year-old from North Carolina shared this summer.

“I’m doing a ceramics studio summer punchcard, craft clubs, book clubs, the like,” said a 19-year-old from Washington state.

But as much as young people try to get offline and say they want to decouple themselves from their devices, it’s not so easy.

“I’ve given up TikTok for Lent a few times. I’m not very religious but I’ll do it anyway. I always find that it’s a lot easier to give up than I think it’s going to be, but then I still just download it again at the end of the time anyway,” a 26-year-old from New York told me this year.

The question then becomes what supports are in place to help Gen Z realize their post-algorithm dreams? A world in which tech augments their human capacity rather than replaces it.

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When it comes to AI, I’ve noticed that young people don’t want to have to rely on it, but they fear that if they don’t use or master it, they’ll be left behind, missing out on plans with friends, academic success, and professional opportunities. When life, school and work all center on tech, there’s little motivation for them to actually log off — even for a bit.

Really, it’s incumbent on educators, employers and anyone with a vested interest in helping Gen Z thrive to incentivize young people to actually do so and to create long-term solutions that don’t just ban tech but help them envision a life where it’s a part of their life and work, but not their entire identity.

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This story was produced by The 74, a non-profit, independent news organization focused on education in America.

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