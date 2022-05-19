Gessie Nash – Your Boo [Video]

By Button Poetry

Gessia Nash, performing at WoWPS 2020 in Dallas, TX.

0:02

i bet you never thought it would come to

0:04

this

0:05

thought you would be the one to end this

0:07

relationship i guess

0:10

you didn’t take me seriously when i said

0:12

if i leave you i’m gone

0:14

forever do you know that sometimes i’m

0:17

in the room when you’re chilling with

0:18

your homeboys

0:19

when y’all get around to bragging about

0:21

your body count you

0:23

never mention me why not

0:26

dead bodies don’t count when calvin

0:29

pulled you aside to ask why you left me

0:31

off the list you said

0:32

no son i’m just trying to have some

0:34

respect for the dead

0:36

respect tell me where was this energy

0:39

when i was

0:40

alive when i was scrubbing lipstick off

0:42

your collar

0:43

finding nudes in your recently deleted

0:45

folder and all the nights

0:47

i looked outside of our window waiting

0:49

to see you come home

0:50

i imagine myself falling through it

0:53

hitting the ground

0:54

almost as hard as i felt for you telling

0:56

myself he can’t cheat on me if i don’t

1:00

exist

1:00

anymore maybe there are faithful men

1:03

in the afterlife and guess what babe all

1:06

the men

1:06

in purgatory were cheaters too they got

1:09

sent here by their girlfriends

1:11

i guess you got lucky you found someone

1:14

who loved you more than life itself

1:16

well now that i’m a ghost i never have

1:19

to wonder where you are

1:20

anymore the glory of non-existence is

1:23

omnipresence and i

1:25

am everywhere except for your heart of

1:29

course

1:30

i’ll tell you one thing though sleeping

1:32

in the ground isn’t that much different

1:33

than sleeping with you

1:35

either way my body lay lifeless under

1:38

dirt

1:38

remember when my autopsy came back and

1:41

people asked you how i died and you said

1:43

you didn’t know because you weren’t home

1:46

you [ __ ]

1:46

that’s how i died and you were never

1:49

home

1:50

believe me you i was dead long before i

1:52

took this leap

1:54

every time you gave another girl what

1:55

was mine you stripped a piece of me away

1:58

whenever i asked if you were cheating

2:00

you’d be like nah you know you my boo

2:02

you know you my boo well now i’m your

2:06

boat

2:08

and you never have to worry about me

2:10

jumping to conclusions

2:12

again my last jump set you free

2:15

didn’t it look at me babe

2:19

isn’t my spirit sexy i heard through the

2:22

spirit realm that you’re dating jessica

2:24

now

2:25

you know the one you told me i didn’t

2:27

have to worry about

2:29

see babe i told you she was feeling you

2:32

and you told me i was crazy

2:34

but isn’t that just like a man to call

2:37

you crazy after he made you that way

2:39

do you know do you know that i’m in

2:41

heaven now and i can’t trust the word

2:42

god says

2:43

i keep looking over my shoulder just in

2:45

case he kicks me

2:46

out but anyway back to jessica i heard

2:49

you guys got a date tonight

2:51

heard you telling calvin that you’re

2:52

bringing her back to the crib don’t

2:53

worry

2:54

i got you while you guys were out i

2:56

wrote my name and toothpaste on the

2:58

mirror

2:58

cut up my old red panties and threw them

3:00

all over the bathroom like confetti

3:03

and no need for incense i spread my

3:05

stench all over our

3:07

bed remember you always did say how much

3:09

you liked my scent

3:11

maybe jessica will like it too and no

3:14

need for candles

3:15

my greenish glow will be all the

3:17

romantic lighting you’ll need

3:18

i’ll stand in the corner while you love

3:20

her down and if you want i’ll get in the

3:22

bed with you guys

3:23

i’ll moan where she forgets to remember

3:26

babe i

3:27

can fake an orgasm almost as good as you

3:30

can make

3:31

thankfulness ah tonight this is my house

3:35

lock the windows lock the doors cause

3:37

can’t nobody

3:38

love you like a dead [ __ ]

3:50

you

