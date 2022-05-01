Gratitude: The Only Way Through Grief

I miss my family most on Sundays. On the last day of the week, when my kids are at their dad’s and the house is quiet, I scroll through thousands of family pictures of the years gone by. Pictures of my kids swimming, feeding the ducks, and beaming with so much joy it’s sure to brighten anyone’s day. There are breathtaking pictures of my wedding day and thousands of candid photos of me and my ex-husband — the man I knew and loved with all my heart.
There’s no way out of the sinking grief we’re sure to experience sometime in life. But today, I realized how much I’ve healed since separating from my ex-husband. I can look back at these treasured memories with incredible joy and gratitude for getting the chance to share those moments with my family. And, at the same time, I know with all my heart that something had to change
Thank you for reading. You are loved. ❤
This post was previously published on Divina Grey’s blog.
Photo credit: Unsplash