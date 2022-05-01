Get Daily Email
Gratitude: The Only Way Through Grief

Gratitude: The Only Way Through Grief

There’s no way out of the sinking grief we’re sure to experience sometime in life.

by

 

I miss my family most on Sundays. On the last day of the week, when my kids are at their dad’s and the house is quiet, I scroll through thousands of family pictures of the years gone by. Pictures of my kids swimming, feeding the ducks, and beaming with so much joy it’s sure to brighten anyone’s day. There are breathtaking pictures of my wedding day and thousands of candid photos of me and my ex-husband — the man I knew and loved with all my heart.

There’s no way out of the sinking grief we’re sure to experience sometime in life. But today, I realized how much I’ve healed since separating from my ex-husband. I can look back at these treasured memories with incredible joy and gratitude for getting the chance to share those moments with my family. And, at the same time, I know with all my heart that something had to change

 

Thank you for reading. You are loved. ❤

This post was previously published on Divina Grey’s blog.

***

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

