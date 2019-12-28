Healthy Anger Makes Men More Powerful

—

Do you feel comfortable getting angry?

Or do you stuff your anger and pretend things are ok when they’re not?

Or perhaps you explode and make messes you then have to clean up?

Most of us weren’t taught how to express anger in a healthy way.

As I raise my child, I see how much fire and passion anger holds. It can be creative or destructive.

As a parent, it’s not easy to know what to do!

Many men who stuff their anger were taught to be good, to not interrupt or get “out of line.”

Many men who make messes with their anger didn’t have a parental figure who was compassionate and skilled at helping them with their hurt and struggle.

On today’s Man Alive podcast episode I brought in speaker and men’s coach George Stoimenov to talk about this important topic, because when anger is out of balance you, and those close to you will suffer.

George was born and raised in rural Bulgaria. From a young age, he struggled to express anger and it nearly cost him his life!

In this conversation we discussed:

• The importance of having a “sword” and making sure it is cleared of shadow

• What it looks like when a man’s anger turns inward into self-hatred

• The pillars of Confidence, Presence, and Character George supports men with

• The freedom and lightness that comes with accessing emotions that have been stuffed

• The compassionately challenging wake up call for the little boy inside you

Listen to the podcast

Photo courtesy Shana James.

This post previously published on Shana James and is republished with the permission of the author.