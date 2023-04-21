Heartbreak: The Cruelest One-Word Expression

Recently, there’s a sentence that I often see: “Compared to the person who doesn’t love, the one who is heartless will undoubtedly lose.” Yes, for the one who is not loved, not making contact is a relief for the other person, but for you, it is torture. In this kind of torture, you can never hold out for three days. Before three days, you will not be able to resist contacting the other person on your own. But when the relationship has reached its end, no matter how active, humble, or submissive you are, the response you get is always indifference and ignorance. When someone falls out of love with you, the cruelest way they can treat you is not to break up in a dignified manner, but to use “heartlessness” to force you to leave.

1. Cruel, saying cruel words

Finally understood, when in love, even the air we breathe is sweet, but after falling out of love, even breathing becomes difficult. Memories of past promises, images of love, and familiar scents have all become part of the past between the two of you. Small things can trigger arguments, arguments lead to cold wars, and during the cold war, it’s a battle of who is crueler. However, the one who no longer loves, has a cruel heart, while you only have a cruel mouth. In the end, it’s still you who softens and says kind words. Repeated cold wars, repeated attempts to reconcile, and the more you try, the less your partner cares. Eventually, the cruelest words are used to provoke you. You never thought that your partner could hate you so much, have such a big bias against you, and even say that being together is a form of torture. Word by word, just like the cold war, it’s like a blunt knife held against your neck, slowly grinding away. Every time the knife is sharpened, you feel the pain. Even when it comes to the final outburst and the cruelest words are spoken, you still don’t want to give up.

2. Cold, Indifferent, and Heartless

People who are in love, even if the other person says the harshest words, still cannot stop their hearts from wanting to continue.

Because they still love, because they don’t believe that the other person doesn’t love them anymore, because they really like them, they won’t give up until the very end.

So they persistently take the initiative, exhausting all ways to try to keep the other person, holding a heart that has been hurt and burning with a passionate feeling, and trying to please the other person.

But the other person, in addition to being indifferent, doesn’t even want to say a perfunctory word.

This kind of indifference is like waiting for a slow and torturous death, because no matter what answer it is, you are waiting, and the initiative is always in their hands.

3. Hard, Heart as Tough as Iron

Ta keeps challenging your bottom line, and even coldness and harshness cannot make you give up. You cry and make a scene, hoping to get his care and coaxing in return, even resorting to using “breakup” as a last resort.

However, ta’s heart remains as tough as iron, ignoring your emotions and disregarding your crying and tantrums, no longer caring about anything related to you, at most just replying with “I’m not worth this from you.”

Your tears have flooded, but ta remains indifferent, showing no remorse, only briefly replying, “Since you’ve made a choice, I respect it.”

It’s ridiculous, isn’t it? Trying to test your weight with someone who doesn’t love you, no one has ever been able to win the bet.

For someone who doesn’t love you, “breakup” is never your weapon but your knife, the knife that cuts off the relationship.

4. Surrender your weapons, he is not worth it

Although it is regrettable and even unwilling to give up, once you have made a promise, it is difficult to let go of it. You feel a sense of attachment and refuse to let go.

But how long can you endure this torment? After making up with him, how many times will you have to walk the same path again in the future?

In fact, you know that even if you continue to be together, you can see the future of this relationship at a glance. It will never be balanced.

You have to make a choice, whether to end it now or to indefinitely prolong this period of suffering.

Whether you continue or end it, you must be mentally prepared. You chose this person, so you have to make a decision about your choice, as long as you won’t regret it.

—

