How Social Media Can Change Your Brain?

The internet is a big place that gives us so many things to explore, but not all of those things are good for our physical and mental health. Experts have now started arguing that social media sites can change one’s brain.

In this ever-changing world, the long-term effects of social media may remain unknown for years. However, it is important for all of us to know the positive and negative consequences so that we can change ourselves accordingly.

A study published in Proceedings of The Royal Society: Biological Sciences reveals that the number of social contacts declared publicly on a social networking site is linked with the structure of focal regions of the brain. Maybe, you will think that social media is harmful to your brain, but the same study has found that people who use Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram for professional or educational purposes have better memories than those who don’t do anything productive on these platforms.

Here are some ways social media can change your brain, according to science.

Improve Your Memory

Unlike those dusty photo albums that are pulled off the shelf at get together, posting photos on social media can improve your memory.

According to Professor Qi Wang, events that are posted online are more likely to be recalled than those who are not posted anywhere. Mr. Qi Wang published their study in Memory, claiming that our social media posts must include pictures as these can raise our IQ.

Activate Your Brain’s Reward Center

Social media sites can activate your brain’s reward center. When you will see people liking, sharing and commenting on your post, you will feel appreciated and rewarded.

This is one of the main reasons why social scrolling is so addictive. A study published in Psychological Science reveals that the more likes, comments and shares your photo or post gets, the better will be your rewards. These rewards don’t come in the form of money, but they come in the form of cognitive abilities your brain gets to carry out different tasks.

Excessive Use Is Bad

Too much or unwise use of social media is bad for all of us. This means you only need to take small doses and maintain a good reputation.

According to a study published in the American Journal of Epidemiology, IRL interactions lead to more positive attitudes and feelings than social media interactions. It means you need to spend time with real friends rather than wasting the whole day on social media. This is because those real people will present the best versions of themselves, and your social media interactions may not be based on reality.

Reduce Your Attention Span

Attention span is the amount of concentrated time you spend on a specific task without being distracted. While on social media, it won’t be possible for you to concentrate on other productive tasks.

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that people who are addict to social media cannot properly focus on their day-to-day tasks. Plus, the consumption of more than one item or stream of content at a time can harm one’s memory. You will not be able to maintain quality and may end up getting poor results in your real-life projects.

Conclusively, I would like to say that social media can benefit only when moderate doses are taken. You should never overdo it if you want to achieve success in all walks of life.

How do you use social media?

Photo credit: shutterstock.com