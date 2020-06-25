Get Daily Email
How the Pandemic Primed White Americans to Wake Up to Racism

How the Pandemic Primed White Americans to Wake Up to Racism

Issues of race, power, and privilege have been brewing in this nation for centuries, and COVID-19 was the perfect storm to amplify and expose these fractures.

by

  • Police brutality is nothing new.
  • Systems that prop-up White America and subsequently disempower, marginalize, and victimize non-white people are nothing new.
How The Pandemic Catalyzed Racial Awareness

  1. The Rise of Fear and Vulnerability
  2. The Failure of Systems and Feeling of Helplessness
  3. The Search For Belonging and Its Limitations

1. Less Distraction, More Feeling

2. More Fear & Vulnerability

Photo by Brian McGowan on Unsplash

3. Breakdown of Trust in Systems & Helplessness

How is it that a nation legally committed to equal opportunity for all — regardless of race, creed, national origin, or gender — continually reproduces patterns of racial inequality?

White America could not hide from the failings of our national systems to serve and protect. Nor could it ignore the news of COVID-19 ravaging black communities. This loss of security blanket and questioning of everything planted the seeds of helplessness and dissonance that started to blossom into racial awakening.

4. The Boundaries of Belonging

The Perfect Storm of Social Factors

How The Pandemic Exposed My Whiteness

Journaling & Discussion Questions To Explore Your Whiteness

Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

The Removal of Distractions & Exploration of Entitlement

  • What am I now feeling that I wasn’t aware of before the pandemic?
  • How do I distract myself from feeling my feelings?
  • Where do I consume most of my media? How does this media depict people of color?
  • Do I feel like exploring whiteness? Is it my responsibility to do so? If not, why? Whose is it?
  • How can I take an honest look at myself as a white person?
  • What no longer seems as significant as it once did before the pandemic? What now seems more significant?
  • What have I found about what I feel entitled to? How is that impacted by my whiteness?
  • What am I willing to let go of to create more space for things that really matter? If I were a different race, how would this change my ability to let go?
  • How does my racial identity shape my ability to “distract” or “turn away”?

Existential Anxiety & Exploration of Vulnerability

  • What has the pandemic taught me about my coping mechanisms for dealing with stress?
  • Does my whiteness afford me certain coping mechanisms that others do not have access to?
  • How can I allow my feelings of anger, outrage, and vulnerability without letting them consume me? How can I acknowledge that my race grants me the privilege to feel and display these feelings without judgment?
  • How can I use any feelings of guilt or shame for productive action?
  • What have I learned about feeling vulnerable? How does that lead me towards compassion and understanding of what it’s like for marginalized identities?
  • In what ways do my race and class increase my stress and/or protect me from harm?

The Breakdown of Trust & Exploration of Racist Systems

  • Who are my most trusted confidants? Are there any people of color in my “inner circle”?
  • How has race shaped my circle of friends?
  • In what ways is my world segregated? How do I benefit or take comfort in that?
  • Have I ever felt that my racial identity impacted my access to systems or places?
  • What experiences have led me to trust or distrust systems and positions of authority? How does my whiteness play a role in my faith in these systems?
  • When I look around at powerful institutions, do I see people of my race? What does this lead me to believe?
  • How is it that in our open, participatory democracy, racial minorities are still underrepresented in positions of power and decision making?
  • How can I challenge my complicity and investment in racist systems?

The Boundaries of Belonging & Exploration of Protection and Harm

  • How am I now aware of belonging to a larger group, whether that be defined by race, neighborhood, or nation?
  • Where have I drawn the boundary of belonging? Who is in my in-group and why?
  • What does belonging to the white race look and feel like?
  • In what ways have I internalized superiority because of my race?
  • How does my sense of belonging impact my responsibility to care for others in my group? How does it impact my attitude towards people not in my group?
  • How do my actions reflect my connection to my racial identity?
  • What parts of my white identity am I willing to accept and own? What parts am I not?
  • Why feels uncomfortable scary about adopting this sense of belonging to a race? What feels safe or protective about adopting this sense of belonging?

Don’t Just Wake Up, Show Up

Previously Published on Medium

Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

About Jeffrey Siegel

I’m Jeff Siegel, a wellness coach and mindfulness teacher, helping people upgrade their habits and improve their health. For free bi-monthly wisdom on how to eat, move, and be healthier, sign-up for my newsletter. If you’d like to explore working together, you can schedule a private 30-min consultation call with me.

