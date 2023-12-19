How to Clean When Moving Out of a Rental

When moving out of your apartment or any other rental, you probably have one thing on your mind: getting your security deposit back. While every property management company is different, most expect you to meet some basic standards once your lease is up, such as removing all your belongings and cleaning up.

But how do you ensure the space is in good enough shape? What if there are some damages, and you want to avoid paying them? This guide is full of tips for cleaning when moving out of your apartment so you can get as much of your money back as possible.

Tip 1: Wipe Down Walls and Ceilings

Say you live in Houston in a large apartment complex. In that case, your Houston property management company likely has professional cleaners come in after you move out. However, some smaller companies and landlords may expect you to clean more. And, generally, you’ll make a good impression if you clean more deeply than usual.

So, start by wiping down all the walls and ceilings. You can use a simple mixture of warm water and dish soap.

Tip 2: Clean Windows and Blinds

You probably don’t deep clean your window and blinds very often. Usually, this is a yearly task, but don’t feel bad if you haven’t done this since moving in. However, when you’ve removed all your stuff from the rental, now is the time to wipe down the windows, sills, and frames. You should also wipe down the blinds. While this can be time-consuming, it will make the unit look great and make your landlord happy.

Tip 3: Patch Up Holes

While most landlords and property managers understand there will be small holes from nails and screws, you want to fix any obvious ones. Any hole in the wall bigger than a small nail could cost you part of your deposit. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to patch these up. All you need to do is get some spackling to fill the hole. Then, sand the area down and touch it up with paint.

Tip 4: Touch-Up Paint Issues

As mentioned above, you’ll likely need paint to cover holes. You will also want to cover up any major stains or imperfections with the paint job, although minor issues are likely fine. If you’re wondering how you can get the right color of paint to match the walls, it’s pretty simple. Many hardware stores have paint-matching technology. All you need to do is take a small swatch of the paint and bring it to your local or chain hardware shop. They can match the color close enough that no one will notice the difference.

Tip 5: Clean Inside Cupboards and Drawers

The inside of cupboards and drawers in your kitchen and bathroom can get pretty dirty from daily use. While they can be challenging to wipe down completely when you live somewhere, it’s simple to clean them up after you’ve moved all your stuff out.

Tip 6: Deep Clean the Floors

Finally, get the floors as clean as you can. Start by sweeping or vacuuming. Then, move on to mopping or using a carpet cleaner. If you have pets in the apartment, you’ll want to work hard to remove hair or gross smells. If you don’t have a carpet cleaner, it’s worth renting one, especially if your carpets are in much worse shape than when you moved in. With these six tips, your apartment will look great, and you’ll have removed many minor issues that could impact your security deposit. With some elbow grease, you won’t have anything to worry about!

Photo by Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. on Unsplash