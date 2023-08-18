How to Cook Sweet & Sour Meatballs | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

Dad, how do I?

2 cups Pineapple Juice

1/2 Cup Rice Vinegar

1/2 Cup Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup Ketchup

1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce

2 Tablespoons Corn Starch

Meatballs

2 Bell Peppers

1 can of Pineapple

Hey kids, welcome to another edition of “Cooking with Dad”. Today, I’m going to show you how to make sweet and sour meatballs. You can use tofu, chicken, or other options as well. The main focus here is on making the sauce, ensuring it’s flavorful and appropriately thickened. I learned the hard way in my younger days, so I’m passing this knowledge to you. Sometimes we also add broccoli, but not in this recipe. Knowing how to craft a good sauce is key, and I’ll share that trick with you.

Before we dive in, here’s a dad joke for you: What do nosy Peppers do? They get jalapeno business! Anyway, let’s get started.

First off, when using canned goods like these, make sure to wipe them clean with a damp paper towel. Now, we need about two cups of pineapple juice. Drain one can, and we’ll set the pineapple aside. Pour another small can of pineapple juice.

Turn on the burner to medium heat, around level 6. Add most of the pineapple juice, leaving a bit in the can. Then, pour in around half a cup of rice vinegar and some ketchup (approximately a quarter cup, but eyeball it). Next comes the soy sauce; around a tablespoon should work. Mix these together.

To thicken the sauce, use cornstarch or flour if you don’t have cornstarch. For cornstarch, add a tablespoon to some cold pineapple juice and whisk it to avoid lumps. Bring the mixture to a boil.

While waiting for the mixture to boil, work on your peppers. Cut off the tops and slice them into chunks according to your preference.

Once the mixture is boiling, you’ll notice its runny consistency. That’s where the thickening agent comes in. Gradually pour in the cornstarch mixture while stirring to achieve the desired thickness. Feel free to adjust this according to your preference.

Now it’s time to add the meatballs. Stir them into the sauce and let them simmer for a while.

As an optional step, you can add the peppers and pineapple directly into the sauce. However, for a crisper texture, you can cook them separately and add them later. Adjust the heat and cover as needed.

Finally, serve your sweet and sour meatballs over rice. Remember, life has its ups and downs, so make the most of every moment. Thanks for watching, and God bless you!

Welcome to “Dad, how do I?” Here you will find “How To” videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel, you will find a variety of content like How To’s, Story times, Dad Chats, and more!

