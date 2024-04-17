How to Effectively Manage Academic Stress and Maintain Your Overall Mental Well-Being.

Whether you are an online student or attend classes on campus, nobody is exempt from feeling the effects of living in our bodies and the universe’s cosmological fabric.

Even though our minds are more significant than the space we occupy, our lives are lived by hearing, seeing, smelling, and touching modalities of life. We are humans at the end of the day and must consider the healing Yogi that resides in us all.

Regarding Higher Education, we are still human beings partaking in a higher-order thinking framework that requires more than just taking classes, getting a college degree, and living a better and more productive life.

The Institution of Higher Education was created to educate and train our brains to expand the reins of humanity. Somehow, we have lost what it means to be human.

I side with every student who struggles with self-esteem issues, financial woes, deadlines, pressures to perform, bills, children, racism, and sexual abuse. It may seem that you are alone, but you are not. It’s just that the help so often needed is invisible and expensive at best.

My Struggles

While in my undergraduate studies, I struggled with anxiety and communication issues. I stuttered throughout my undergraduate experience and never could find the time to relax and get a grip on my thoughts. I languished in adversity and never found that place of stillness. My mind was always racing towards the next objective and opportunity.

I didn’t understand why life seemed to move so fast. On the other end, I felt like life was passing me by. When you are in the bubble of your peers and see various forward movements and activities, you think about your situation and why you are not progressing at a certain level.

I did tons of self-talk. It didn’t do me any good. Whatever the case, perhaps I learned that I was okay, and it was part of my process as a human being. It is not strange that you are operating in higher education at this season of your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Count it all joy that you can educate yourself and partake in an experience for the ages. Partying, friends, and sports sound impressive, but that’s just a flash mob moment of your life.

Managing Stress

What you must understand about the stress, depression, anxiety, and pressures that come from these formidable moments in your life is that the wisdom that you need is already in you. What isn’t noticeable amongst your peers, professors, counselors, friends, and family members is the need to find advice outside the bubble, your immediate bubble.

Outside of meditating, exercising, listening to calming music, eating healthy, taking your vitamins, praying, and doing the things that will help you manage your life better, you need a mentor who understands what it means to be a student in the 21st century.

You manage stress by reflecting and aiming at professionals who live, eat, breathe, and sleep the collegiate experience. It’s not a secret that each individual experiences a different collegiate experience. Whether someone plays for the football team and has shared roommates for four years, our lived experiences separate us from the rest.

You got what it takes to get through your challenges and experiences. The next step in the life cycle is to partner and build a phenomenal relationship that allows healing to manifest in your life.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month

Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter. our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com