How To Make Mandarin Orange Chicken | Dad, How Do I? [Video]

Hey kids, so today I’m going to show you how to make mandarin orange chicken from Trader Joe’s. Then I have a side of beans and a side of rice. I’ll walk you through how to do that. I’m not getting sponsored by Trader Joe’s for this video, but when you find something good, it’s good to share. Anyway, but first, I have a dad joke for you: Why didn’t the chicken cross the road? Because he was chicken! Ah, so anyway, let’s get started.

Okay, so my dogs have joined me in the kitchen, so you might be hearing them tapping around, but anyway, we’re just going to go ahead and get started here. So we just want to put this burner on. I like to put it on about seven.

And we’ll let that warm up, and then we’re going to go ahead and add olive oil. That’s what we end up using. You want to put oil in here of some sort, whatever you’ve got. Olive oil has worked well for us. So we want to warm that up for just a minute or two, and then we’ll add our chicken. This is so easy, but if you’re unaware of this, it’s a great way to make a meal, especially if everybody gets so busy. This is a good meal, and then you should probably figure out some sort of vegetable. This and then the rice and then some sort of vegetable on the side. We usually like to have beans with it. Green beans usually go well with it.

Alright, we’ll let this warm up quick. It’s been about two minutes, so let’s just go ahead and add our chicken. There’s going to be a couple of packets of sauce in here that you just want to pull out. And if you want to cut down on calories, you can just add one. If you like another chicken…

Okay, just like that, and then I let it warm up a little bit, and then I actually take my scissors and I cut some of the bigger pieces. Some of the pieces are kind of big, and so I’ll cut those as we go. It says eight to ten minutes is how long this takes. Kind of leave it alone for a little bit. You can even put a cover on it if you wanted to, but you don’t have to if you don’t have a cover.

Alright…

So that’s been cooking for about eight to ten minutes. Looking good. And then we’re just going to go ahead and add our packets to that now.

Okay, let’s cut the packet…

Stir that right in. I’m going to reduce the heat a little bit. I got it on like a four on my stove.

Okay, see that? So that looks pretty good already. You could either leave it like that, have less sauce to cut down on the calories if you want, or you can go ahead and add the other packet. I’ll go ahead and add the other packet just to show you what that looks like.

Let that simmer for a little bit, for a minute or two, on a lower heat. Alright, I’m going to go ahead and transfer these because I’m going to go ahead and make some beans. These are green beans that go nicely with this. I’m not going to worry about cleaning the pan, but I’m going to go ahead and just put this into here, transfer this into here, and then this kind of use this as a sauce for my beans.

Okay, we’ll let that heat up. Okay, that’s been warming up for a couple of minutes. I’m just going to go ahead and stir this around here. One escaped…

Looks like the rice is done. That’s good…

Alright, so this is looking pretty good…

Okay, so I’m going to go ahead and increase the heat. I got it on like an eight now…

Okay, and I’m going to go ahead and finish it up here…

I’m going to add a little bit of my Johnny’s seasoning…

Okay, I can dish up. I’m going to put that chicken right on top of that rice…

Beautiful…

Alright, we can add some of our chicken right on top…

There you go…

Okay, I hope that was helpful for you. It’s a pretty well-balanced meal. You get your rice, and you’ve got your chicken. You’ve got some protein, and then you’ve got your vegetables to help with everything else to help balance it all out. It’s a good meal for a bachelor or a college student, too. Fairly inexpensive, and yet it’s a pretty healthy meal. So, I just wanted to share that with you. I just have ice water for this particular meal, since it’s a little bit heavier with the rice and the chicken. Alright, so I hope this was helpful for you. Thanks for watching, and God bless you.

Welcome to "Dad, how do I?" Here you will find "How To" videos by a dad who has raised 2 adults (and we still talk). I will do my best to provide useful , practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do. On this channel, you will find a variety of content like How To's, Story times, Dad Chats, and more!

