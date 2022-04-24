How to Recognize Spiritual Abuse

Exploitation.

Manipulation.

Shaming.

Gossip.

Control.

Welcome to the world of spiritual abuse. You’ll find it in many churches and in many church leaders, hidden in plain sight. The church, of more recent times, has been exposed for its complicity in the child sex abuse scandal, and rightly so. However, spiritual abuse is harder to pin down. It is both widespread and difficult to spot because, unlike other forms of abuse, it masquerades as virtue and even spiritual maturity.

Spiritual abuse hides in the fact that it is not commonly discussed and thus is often overlooked. However, the time has come to call out spiritual abuse for what it is because, like all forms of abuse, it damages people. So, what exactly is it? I’m glad you asked.

I want to talk about the types of behavior that typify spiritual abuse because all people, regardless of their faith, need to be equipped to identify spiritual abuse, the environments where it is likely to occur, and the kind of church leader who is likely to engage in it. I’ve written about spiritual abuse in the past, but in this article, you’ll find more of a checklist that you can use to help define and identify spiritual abuse. Here goes:

What Spiritual Abusers Do

Spiritual abusers misuse Biblical texts and doctrines to wield power and control over their victims and elevate and protect themselves from being held accountable for their actions. Here are some examples:

Spiritual abusers use the doctrine of sin and fallenness to accuse, berate, critique, attack, belittle, condemn or produce guilt

Spiritual abusers may add weight to their personal opinions by prefacing them with, “God told me to tell you…” so that the matter is not up for discussion.

Spiritual abusers use their — apparently — sophisticated knowledge of the Bible to position themselves above critique.

Spiritual abusers may misuse Bible passages about admonishing and rebuking to justify verbal abuse.

Spiritual abusers may inappropriately use Bible passages about giving/tithing and generosity to manipulate people into giving money to the church.

Spiritual abusers may use Bible passages about faithfulness in marriage to keep people in violent, dysfunctional, or abusive relationships.

Spiritual abusers may use a person’s moral sensibilities against them in order to make them feel like the problems or doubts they are experiencing are consequences of sin or not having enough faith.

Spiritual abusers may insinuate or explicitly state that if the victim understands the Bible differently, that difference of opinion is actually a product of sin.

The Spiritually Abusive Leader

There are many faithful and good church leaders out there. They are authentic, well-meaning, caring, and are genuinely in the game to help people. Sadly, there are more than a few bad apples as well. Here is how to spot them:

