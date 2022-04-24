How to Recognize Spiritual Abuse

Exploitation.
Manipulation.
Shaming.
Gossip.
Control.
Welcome to the world of spiritual abuse. You’ll find it in many churches and in many church leaders, hidden in plain sight. The church, of more recent times, has been exposed for its complicity in the child sex abuse scandal, and rightly so. However, spiritual abuse is harder to pin down. It is both widespread and difficult to spot because, unlike other forms of abuse, it masquerades as virtue and even spiritual maturity.
Spiritual abuse hides in the fact that it is not commonly discussed and thus is often overlooked. However, the time has come to call out spiritual abuse for what it is because, like all forms of abuse, it damages people. So, what exactly is it? I’m glad you asked.
I want to talk about the types of behavior that typify spiritual abuse because all people, regardless of their faith, need to be equipped to identify spiritual abuse, the environments where it is likely to occur, and the kind of church leader who is likely to engage in it. I’ve written about spiritual abuse in the past, but in this article, you’ll find more of a checklist that you can use to help define and identify spiritual abuse. Here goes:
What Spiritual Abusers Do
Spiritual abusers misuse Biblical texts and doctrines to wield power and control over their victims and elevate and protect themselves from being held accountable for their actions. Here are some examples:
- Spiritual abusers use the doctrine of sin and fallenness to accuse, berate, critique, attack, belittle, condemn or produce guilt
- Spiritual abusers may add weight to their personal opinions by prefacing them with, “God told me to tell you…” so that the matter is not up for discussion.
- Spiritual abusers use their — apparently — sophisticated knowledge of the Bible to position themselves above critique.
- Spiritual abusers may misuse Bible passages about admonishing and rebuking to justify verbal abuse.
- Spiritual abusers may inappropriately use Bible passages about giving/tithing and generosity to manipulate people into giving money to the church.
- Spiritual abusers may use Bible passages about faithfulness in marriage to keep people in violent, dysfunctional, or abusive relationships.
- Spiritual abusers may use a person’s moral sensibilities against them in order to make them feel like the problems or doubts they are experiencing are consequences of sin or not having enough faith.
- Spiritual abusers may insinuate or explicitly state that if the victim understands the Bible differently, that difference of opinion is actually a product of sin.
The Spiritually Abusive Leader
There are many faithful and good church leaders out there. They are authentic, well-meaning, caring, and are genuinely in the game to help people. Sadly, there are more than a few bad apples as well. Here is how to spot them:
- Spiritually abusive leaders usually have an authoritarian style
- Spiritually abusive leaders are primarily concerned with maintaining control
- Spiritually abusive leaders demand respect, often using Biblical passages about authority to prop themselves up
- Spiritually abusive leaders are preoccupied with presenting an image of righteousness and infallibility
- Spiritually abusive leaders are often radically insecure. As such, they have difficulty being honest, open, and vulnerable because they are afraid that if people knew about their burdens and vices, that could be used against them.
- Spiritually abusive leaders are often more concerned with “sin management” rather than real transformation.
- Spiritually abusive leaders suppress criticism or new ideas. They are threatened by free-thinkers and people who challenge the status quo and advocate for change.
- Spiritually abusive leaders claim credit for your growth and your spiritual victories but abandon you if they perceive you are doing anything that might make them look like a bad leader.
- Spiritually abusive leaders are most interested in preserving their position and status in the organization, even if it means harming others.
- Spiritually abusive leaders convince themselves and others that anyone who leaves their church must be in the wrong.
When Spiritual Abusers are Exposed
When spiritual abusers are exposed or called out for their behavior, do not expect them to meekly submit and repent. Typically, spiritual abusers believe they are justified in their actions and can resort to using some or all of the following strategies to escape being held accountable.
- Spiritual abusers leverage their apparent spiritual maturity as a reason to dismiss the victim’s complaint.
- Spiritual abusers may use Bible passages about unity in the church to justify silencing the victim.
- Spiritual abusers may appeal to the work of evil spirits as an explanation for the victim’s accusations or complaints.
- Spiritual abusers may attribute accusations against them to the work of Satan or spiritual attack.
- Spiritual abusers may exploit the doctrine of sin and fallenness to excuse or minimize the severity of their behavior. They may try to convince people that since everyone is sinful, their abuse is normal, and they shouldn’t expect anything different.
- Spiritual abusers may exploit the doctrines of forgiveness and reconciliation to demand that a victim forgive the abuse, even if there has been no genuine repentance.
- Spiritual abusers may pressure the victim to ‘move on,’ as though any ongoing hurts result from ungodly bitterness or resentment.
- Spiritual abusers may isolate their victims socially by spreading harmful or damaging rumors or even suggesting to others that continuing contact with the victim may somehow lead them astray.
- Spiritual abusers may attempt to make themselves vital to significant ministries so that people will feel responsible for their possible collapse if they reveal the abuse.
- Spiritual abusers manipulate others so that they think highly of the abuser and little of the victim, making the victim feel like they wouldn’t have any support if they did expose the abuse.
- Spiritual abusers like to paint themselves as a long-suffering or patiently enduring martyr — the victim of an erratic and emotionally immature person, undermining the real victim’s credibility while underscoring theirs.
- Spiritual abusers lie to the victim about how they are regarded by the Christian community, isolating them from possible sources of support
Knowledge is Power
I hope that this article has armed you with knowledge. Knowing and understanding the characteristics of spiritual abuse and the kind of leader who engages in them is the first step in taking back control. There is no place for any type of abuse in Churches. It needs to be called out for what it is.
I am a victim of spiritual abuse.
I am not alone.
It is the silent epidemic that plagues our churches, and it is time for it to stop.
—
This post was previously published on Backyard Church.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock