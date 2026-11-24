Key points

Late capitalism teaches men to equate financial success and socioeconomic status with being worthy of love.

Authenticity is the antidote to performance.

In therapy, authenticity is modeled for patients, which particularly benefits men.

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Even before remote work engendered our horrific loneliness epidemic, men didn’t really know how to drop their masks and be truly authentic with other human beings. Authenticity is required for secure attachments—nobody wants to attach to a phony, a facade. This is why I wrote How To Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re An Adult: A Path to Authenticity and Awakening, taught workshops on authenticity at the Esalen Institute for 10 years, and write this “Authenticity 101” blog for Psychology Today. And as you already know, long-term studies show that the one thing that correlates strongly with happiness is the quality of our relationships. So, if we want to be happy, we need to have healthy, loving relationships; if we want healthy, loving relationships, we need to be authentic. Period.

Late capitalism, as transmitted primarily through legacy media and popular culture (like film, television, pop songs, romance novels) and reinforced by our educational system, handed men a contract they never consciously agreed to—the fantasy that if they accumulate enough wealth, status, and visible achievement, they will be worthy of love. The relentless comparison built into that bargain foments narcissistic self-presentation and unintentional rewards posturing, optimizing, and maxxing, as well as false bravado and outright lying. It makes vulnerability and a lack of financial surplus feel humiliating, so a man learns to curate an impressive facade and to treat any admiration they receive as love.

But loving relationships and secure attachment are only possible through authentic relations; when compassion replaces competition and authenticity replaces performance, which makes being admired for a successful performance a lonely substitute for truly being loved.

For men who subconsciously agreed to this fictitious pact, therapy is the one place where they can feel sufficiently secure to drop their facade, share the wide range of emotions human beings experience, and discover the difference between love and admiration.

Empathy

The essential ingredient in effective therapy is authentic empathy, which grows through mirroring facial affect and matching body language so that the mirror neurons in two brains begin to fire in resonance. After 17 years of sitting with men in person five days per week, I have found that the felt sense of being understood arrives through a real, non-judgmental reaction when a man expresses something difficult.

As I wrote in How to Survive Your Childhood Now That You’re an Adult, “Mirror neurons do not fire via text message.” A screen only transmits words and leaves out most of what makes a human being feel validated. Yes, I understand that offices are expensive and video sessions are convenient, but in my clinical experience, the deepest trust forms when we’re in the room together and the man can feel, in real time, another person holding his pain, frustration, and disappointment with him. Many men have gone decades without that experience because the people who admired them only knew their glitzy facades.

Authenticity

Once a man trusts that the person across from him will remain warm when he reveals fear, grief, shame, or failure, he can begin to lower the facade. There’s no shame in being authentically vulnerable. The therapist models authenticity through the relationship itself, offering a viable template of a healthy, supportive, authentic bond that many men never witnessed growing up.

Secure attachment becomes possible when compassion replaces competition, and authenticity replaces performance—because nobody can love a man authentically while he hides the parts of himself that he fears are unacceptable. In the therapy office, he gets to say aloud something unimpressive or even unseemly, and discover that the relationship will survive it… this authenticity eventually transmutes into his marriage, his friendships, and his relationships with his children.

Unlearning

For men, therapy is often a process of unlearning. Growing up during late capitalism, we learned maladaptive behaviors and misguided beliefs, which were especially exacerbated by the pandemic lockdown, connecting through screens, and social media. In therapy, the beliefs that affection must be earned through achievement, that vulnerability signals weakness, and that financial worth equals lovability get examined and slowly released. A man who unlearns these lessons finds that love was available all along to the person underneath the performance, which is why I believe every man who has spent his life being admired deserves the opportunity to be authentic.

References

Waldinger, R., & Schulz, M. (2023). The good life: Lessons from the world’s longest scientific study of happiness. Simon & Schuster.

Previously Published on Psychology Today

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