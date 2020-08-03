How I Stay Mentally Strong During Hard Life Moments

This is such a relevant topic right now as the coronavirus pandemic had more of a negative impact on people’s stress than any other event to date, researchers report. Physically, people are feeling exhausted, restless, can’t sleep, and are experiencing stomach and digestive issues.

Psychologically, they are experiencing panic attacks, frustration, irritability, and hopelessness, while altogether ignoring the art of their emotional intelligence and behavior diligence. Optimists would say those who mentally prepare themselves will emerge from this episode much stronger and even wiser. I agree.

This little anecdote that I designed will enlighten you to what I mean.

I was walking swiftly. Heavily breathing while looking around for a place to shelter-in, my goal was saving myself from the scary coronavirus pandemic. (Dramatic music enters). Behind me, I kept hearing someone whispering, “Slow down, I have something for you.”

Though the voice was a familiar one, I sped up to an almost jog. You see, I was scurred! Teeth chattering and about to, (well you’ll have to guess this).

It appeared I’d fallen into a paradox of fight, flight, or surrender. Even though I was frightened, fearful, and fatigued from these uncertain times, interestingly, the voice speaking to me was calm, controlled, and composed!

“You can turn in either two directions. The choice is entirely yours,” the voice whispered. Yep, the voice was on point. The available trajectories were in plain sight.

To my left was the dictates of the outside world. Here’s what that looks like:

Ignore the signs of emotional exhaustion, loss of energy and feelings of depletion. I could continue along with a negative attitude towards my clients, colleague and even family, causing me to be irritable, irrational and hopeless, losing all sight of empathy and compassion (even for myself.) No doubt I’d have to withdraw from the things I once enjoyed.

Personal accomplishments would inevitably decline as long as I continued on believing that my competence and productivity had waned. These symptoms were a result of not seeing my desirable results.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, I succumbed to what I heard or read in the news and settled accordingly. To my right was the guidance of my inside world. Here’s what that entails:

To self-coach myself. I said, “What, who me?” “Yes”, whispered the calming voice. Hmm… I can coach myself to manage my energy and not my time because time can never be managed; time is a fixed commodity.

I could begin thinking flexibly, more accurately, and thoroughly, seeing life through a perspective lens. I’ll have to begin thinking for myself though and tune out the noise of those sitting in the cheap seats.

The wonderful side-effect was I could examine those areas that afford me some control, leverage, or influence and then locate my solution points.

Yes, I am self-efficacious and can make the right choices.

Turning towards the calm, whispering voice, I showed my gratitude with a big thank you and a commitment to make the right choices, develop authenticity, and reframe pessimistic-counterproductive thinking.

I can clearly recognize how my choices determine the way I interpret success or failure which has a big impact on how well I handle stress and my mental health.

The view from here is looking good. Compared to my old view, I now flourish in optimistic thinking and am empowered in every life domain. Bouncing forward I will:

Get sick less often.

Live an average of eight to nine years longer.

Harness emotional regulation.

Outsmart stress.

Raise my resilience.

Ban burnout.

Persevere calmly when I face obstacles.

Stay highly self-motivated.

Cultivate hope.

Live and work from a place of intentionality, authenticity, and purpose.

Welcome and flourish during challenges.

Stay plugged into things that give me energy and vitality will charge my mental capacity and help me to remain mentally strong.

How can you strengthen your mental capacity beginning today and beyond?

* * *

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo Credit: @dingzeyuli on Unsplash