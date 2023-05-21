How You Make Sex With Your Wife a Burden for Her

Sex. It should be simple. It should be clean. She should just want you.

And yet when she doesn’t, you can feel a ton of rejection, a sense of desperation, and like you’re screwed – no pun intended.

Do you experience sexual rejection from your wife or partner?

Or maybe you just don’t get enough sex?

A mentor of mine, once said, your voids are your values.

If you have a void, or a lack, as far as quantity or even quality of sex, sex becomes something you highly value.

That seems obvious. But one thing not said, is that when it comes to sex, there’s a whole bunch of other stuff going on in the place of the void.

And once you get aware of that stuff, you can actually diminish that lack or void without feeling like you’re held hostage to your wife or partner’s sexual desire.

Would you like to feel freer and more open when it comes to sex with your wife or partner?

You see, because when you are stuck in the mindset of – I need it more, she does not give it to me enough – you’re ignoring two key realities.

One is that a lack of sex merely reflects the state of your relationship – explicitly the level of trust, connection, and engagement. And that’s a painful truth we often want to deny.

So we stay in the void instead of looking at what the deeper voids are under the hood of your relationship.

And then you’re stuck. Because you can’t fix something without addressing its root causes.

What’s under the hood of your sex life?

Another big thing that happens is that we put a whole bunch of unconscious projections onto our partner.

Yes, projections, which become burdens that she feels and becomes resentful of.

Projections that spin like little voices in your head.

Projections like “I’m unlovable. She doesn’t see me. She doesn’t love me.”

And trust me, she feels that. Women have radars for this kind of stuff. And it turns her off.

What projections do you put onto your partner with sex?

Become aware of the burdens you project and you will transform from needy boy energy to a sexually confident man.

You can guess which will turn her on.

In the video below, take a deeper dive and discover…

What burdens you project onto your partner related to sex.

How those projections make your partner less likely to want you sexually.

AND what to do instead to up-level your sex life with your partner.

Do you seek to increase sex and intimacy in your relationship?

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

