I thought my husband could change. It’s why I nudged him, pleaded with him, loved him, and encouraged him. It was well-intentioned but ill-advised.

There’s good news and bad news.

The good news? People can evolve or change. The bad news? We can’t make them.

True and authentic change occurs when an individual arrives as their own moment of truth and self-discovery, not when we beg them to.

Let me reframe that…

Because there is an important distinction I seek to make.

‘Change’ is accompanied by optimism. People can grow and evolve. We can become better versions of ourselves. I was correct to believe my husband could potentially change.

I was wrong to believe that my love could prompt that change.

Last night a friend asked me for my thoughts.

She recounted a story with a man she’s in love with. It was a familiar story. It was a conversation I’d heard many times before. Her frustration and heartache were palpable.

My response to her…

“I would tell you that when you have to ask someone to care, they’re already telling you they don’t. You’re hoping for change but he’s proven to hurt you in the same way over and over again.”

We can’t wish, or love someone into changing negative behavior.

They must recognize it.

It must trouble them, not only us.

I never wanted to change my husband’s personality.

I don’t believe we should get involved with, let alone marry people we choose to change in that massive manner. I can’t comprehend that, nor how anyone would choose to do so.

Even though it happens.

But I did want him to recognize the negative behavior that was repeatedly hurtful. I no longer wanted to cry at the hands of a man. Especially a man I believed to be my best friend and the love of my life.

When I did something my husband didn’t like he was intolerant.

I was respectful.

I cared if my behavior upset him.

He did not care if his behavior upset me.

It was the same circular conversation, over and over again. Not unlike my friend who is foolishly but lovingly attempting to get the attention of a man who means everything to her.

My son said something insightful years ago.

He came into the kitchen while his father and I were having a conversation. His dad walked away. My son was still in elementary school.

“Mom,” he said. “Why do you talk to Dad? He can’t hear you. It’s the same conversation over and over again.”

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Out of the mouths of babes.

Children can be smarter than we are.

I knew my friend didn’t want to hear the thoughts I spoke. I didn’t want to hear people discourage me when I kept insisting that my husband could change.

Our own marriage counselor said, “You’re husband keeps showing you who he is, only you don’t want to believe him.”

We don’t want to give up on people that we love.

We reject it.

We believe if they only knew how much they were truly hurting us…they would stop. They would become more accountable, empathetic, reasonable, and/or open-minded to feeling what they don’t necessarily understand.

They would reflect, analyze, grow, evolve…

But…

Let me point out the often overlooked obvious.

The words self-responsible, self-accountable, self-reflection, and self-discovery share one commonality. Self. Everything stems from one individual, not from the person who loves them.

If they cared we wouldn’t have to beg.

At least not for negative, hurtful behavior to be addressed.

This is the space we choose to occupy for too long.

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The emotional gerbil wheel.

The space where we love a person too much to leave them. Where we refuse to give up. Where we we attempt to convince them to change. Where we plead with them to care. The space where optimism lives.

Where hope signals love might survive.

But there’s good news and bad news.

People can change. But we can’t change them.

No matter how much we love them.

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This post was previously published on medium.com.

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Photo credit: Joseph Chan On Unsplash