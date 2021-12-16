If I were a father
I’d have patience galore
I’d understand
even when I didn’t
I’d be present
but not smother
I’d lift up
without pushing away
I’d be right there
just far enough apart
I’d be interested
when I had no clue
I’d listen closely
respecting the intent
I’d provide all the necessities
and teach about earning the rest
I’d encourage and support
through times good and bad
I’d try my best to measure up
since I learned from the best
If I were a father
I’d be just like you, Dad
—
Previously Published on medium
—
