In the End, It All Comes Down to LOVE

I believe love is something that drives you to go to any length for the sake of the lady or a man. Even if she’s not madly in love with you.

After that encounter, I prayed every night to look at the moon. In the middle of the night, looking at the moon – I prayed to God. In the morning, I prayed to the god of light. I was amused by the notion that I prayed for someone, especially for something in which I had no belief.

I’m referring to worship. But something in my mortal heart compelled me to do it. That’s something I’ll have to sort out. For the time being, though, this is the conclusion of the narrative.

I may never tell her I love her and seeing her with someone else will most likely hurt like hell. But I’d be glad if she was content with that person. It’s something I’m aware of. That really is boundless affection for her. Finally, I understand & comprehend everything. In the end, I suppose love is the universal language that speaks for itself in all our hearts, even if it is often prejudiced.

I was not sure at the time, but I believe I adore this girl. Loving her may be like losing the match, but Now I’m trapped in just this fictitious universe. Furthermore, there are several assets that are worth giving up. Whichever feelings I feel for this girl are unconditional. But if there’s one phrase to characterize my feelings for her, it is really “Authentic.”

***

