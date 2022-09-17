Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Indigenous Peoples Must Be Seen as Equal Partners

Indigenous Peoples Must Be Seen as Equal Partners

To mark Indigenous Peoples Day our members take a look at what this day means and how an inclusive world for everyone can be built

by Leave a Comment

 

By GEC

On 23 December 1994, the United Nations General Assembly decided, in its resolution 49/214, that the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People shall be observed on 9 August every year.

The date marks the day of the first meeting, in 1982, of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations. On this day, people from around the world are encouraged to spread the UN’s message on the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples.

Join us in rethinking and building a new and inclusive social contract – for everyone and by everyone. Check out our member blogs below or get involved in the debate on Twitter and Facebook. Or visit the UN website for more information.

READ OUR MEMBER BLOGS BELOW:

Transitioning from Water Woes to Wealth

No-one can be left behind

READ OUR REPORT:

Inclusion Matters

Previously Published on greeneconomycoalition with Creative Commons License

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Green Economy Coalition

The Green Economy Coalition exists to accelerate the transition to green and fair economies.

Connect: We make bridges between business, civil society and government. We stimulate debate, dissent and dialogue. We build collective positions with our members.

Communicate: We tell the stories of change. We track the transition. We bust economic myths.

Influence: We champion the voice of the excluded. We challenge the status quo. We hold decision makers to account.

Visit them at: GreenEconomyCoalition.Org
 

