Indigenous Peoples Must Be Seen as Equal Partners

By GEC
On 23 December 1994, the United Nations General Assembly decided, in its resolution 49/214, that the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People shall be observed on 9 August every year.
The date marks the day of the first meeting, in 1982, of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations. On this day, people from around the world are encouraged to spread the UN’s message on the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples.
Join us in rethinking and building a new and inclusive social contract – for everyone and by everyone. Check out our member blogs below or get involved in the debate on Twitter and Facebook. Or visit the UN website for more information.
READ OUR MEMBER BLOGS BELOW:
Transitioning from Water Woes to Wealth
No-one can be left behind
READ OUR REPORT:
Inclusion Matters
—
Previously Published on greeneconomycoalition with Creative Commons License
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New AccountNeed more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock