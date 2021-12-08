Introversion and 4 Interesting Facts About Introverts

We can’t begin explaining what introverts are without first taking a glimpse at the word introversion.

According to the Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary, Introversion is the act or process of introverting or the quality of being introverted; the quality of focusing on one’s interests, thoughts, and feelings.

This definition now brings us to the elephant in the room, INTROVERTS.

According to the Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary, an Introvert focuses primarily on their mind, feelings, or affair or One who generally prefers to spend time in non-social situations.

NOTE! Opposite of Introvert is Extrovert, Introversion is Extroversion.

Just like an Extrovert likes reaching out to outer affairs, some are sociable, outgoing, and socially confident or concerned with others and their affairs while some do not, an Introvert does the same but in a different and cool way only if you find them.

1. CIRCLES

They (Introverts) are concerned about your affairs and not with (unlike the extrovert) which means they’re liable to be trusted if eventually, you can get them to be your friends, why? the reason is, they’re good listeners but very secretive because they keep a close circle of colleagues and they don’t trust easily.

They act like an alien that always thinks every human can not be trusted causing them to always look over their shoulders (laughing).

Yes! They value trust without a stain of disloyalty in it, meaningful conversations are what they often care for cause when meaningful, it good and safe because they know how fragile they are, fragile, in the sense that when they sense they can trust you, their secrets and confidence is shared and build around you making it a hell of a burden to deal with if you eventually hurt them in future.

2. OBSERVANT

They’re deep thinkers.

Before you can think of making friends with them, they already know.

How? They are observers, a very wide and deep one and they do this in secrets with ease, it’s like they can read your motives, like a radar they can pick up body languages and emotions in someone’s words, also in behavior projected by a person or environment they live in, or the sound of a voice you slightly put in action, before you complete them they already know what you want, driving at or what’s going on.

They keep close eyes on you with ease without you knowing, your actions, words that fall out from your mouth are noticed and saved carefully for easy reference.

Keeping you on the watch is an act of trying to know if they can trust you with all their heart and mind.

They are careful and they are prone to calculate whatever risks they want to take.

They have this built-in talent, let’s say a kind of ability in them.

3. EMOTIONAL

They are born with different types of feelings and the most they have in abundance is the feeling of love followed by trust.

If one chooses to play wicked by hurting an Introvert, getting them to love you first then betray them will be the highest you can ever do to break an introvert.

It keeps them off balance for a very long time, most time crumbles their souls turning them to go loose, these feeling explains why many introverts suffer from depression except for the professionals.

4. CREATIVITY

Introverts are creative in their special ways because unlike the extroverts who spend most of their time trying to connect, they (Introverts) use this time to think, most of them in a weird but amazing way.

The very bright ones can review strategies of actions ahead of major occasions or incidents to prepare for any possibilities that might come up which will yield a positive result when put into reality.

One most affirmative trait is, all of them are overthinkers, critical ones without boundaries, they can put the brain to multi-task on different thoughts Bringing out their gift or talents.

This gift they acquired with time, those lonely times they stay alone, and their best work are done when they’re alone because they’re are forged with high imaginations and capacity for creativity.

Here are a few lists of world introverts who are successful

Albert Einstein.

Elon Musk.

Barack Obama

He’s also a known introvert.

Dr. Seuss.

One of the best children’s book authors of all-time who wrote his stories alone, in a report by one of his colleagues and business partner, “Seuss was afraid of meeting the kids who read his books for fear they would be disappointed at how quiet he was.”

Mahatma Gandhi: Known to be a peaceful man, Gandhi once said,

“In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***

—

Photo credit: Unsplash