Is Ferris Bueller Imaginary?

What if Ferris Bueller is a Figment of Cameron’s Imagination?
let’s surrender
it has been three decades since Ferris
Bueller took the day off that is if you
believe that Ferris Bueller actually
exists what if the deeply carefree
lovable Boy Wonder Ferris isn’t a real
person instead he and his extravagant
sick day about town are the fantasies of
a teen psyche going rampant from
parental neglect Ferris is a
larger-than-life hero figure formed in
the mind of the film’s most emotionally
conflicted character camera you know as
long as I’m not him everything works for
him there’s nothing he can’t handle I
can’t handle anything school parents
future
Barriss can do anything both cameron
played by alan ruck and ferris played by
matthew broderick wake up sick
the timing is convene I get dressed and
come on open that’s all in your head
come on over
Ferris phones Cameron looking for a car
Cameron has access to the means of
travel which makes the day possible
you’re not dying you just can’t think of
anything good to do
how did Ferris know what he said 20
bucks today minutes later Harris knows
Cameron is sitting in his car waiting
with her not to come over Shh granted
maybe he just really knows his friends
mannerisms or maybe he’s not real maybe
the two are so successful during their
fake phone call to principal Rooney
because they’re parts of the same brain
Ferris convinces Cameron to take his
father’s $250,000 Ferrari
Cameron rides in the back of the car
during the whole voyage like a passenger
relinquishing control a closer look
reveals the car’s license plate is
nervous Ferris is Cameron’s way of
momentarily letting go of his deep
emotional pain and worry once Ferris is
behind the wheel of the situation he’s
in control things get fun Cameron’s
sickness suddenly vanishes I feel pretty
good yeah feel really but as Cameron
later admits he’s still in control but
made you take the car this morning
could’ve stopped you even Faris’s
trademark way of talking to the camera
makes us feel like he’s our imaginary
friend guiding us with irresistible life
lessons these segments remind us of a
voice in our head or a face in the
mirror what do you do if you’re confused
and emotionally troubled teen
fantasizing about a more thrilling life
you steal a fancy sports car pick up the
beautiful girl from school go to the
city visit Wrigley eat at a fine
restaurant deceive the authorities crash
a parade sing for a crowd and do all the
wild and bold things that Cameron has
Cameron is afraid of doing you see and
do a time defying number of things in
the span of a school day cramming at
least three days worth of activity into
an afternoon I realized if we play by
the rules right now we’d be in gym Sloan
says to Ferris near the end what you are
doing when you woke up
sure he did he woke up and fantasized
about a wonderful day parking fall
Chartres parking
slow maybe someone the cameron is merely
aware of a figure he crushes on from
afar Ferris says he fears Cameron will
marry the first girl who pays attention
to him and Cameron maybe wishing that
girl was Sloan she’s beautiful and
desirable and through Ferris attainable
as Ferris anything is possible including
having the girl of his dreams I’m not
getting married give me one good reason
why not give you two good reasons why
not my mother and my father that’s why
he’s sick all the time he’s the only guy
I know who feels better when he’s sick
on top of Ferris is adventurous spirit
and luck with girls Cameron might also
fantasize about parents like Faris’s
Ferris his loving parents are exactly
the fantasy that a boy would dream up if
his own wealthy cold mother and father
showed more affection for their
expensive things than their own son just
as the exaggerated way the town rallies
around Ferris could represent Cameron’s
teenage wish to be loved on a grander
scale it could also be an extension of
his pride for his parents attention
I think I see my dad some of the bitches
down there somewhere
my old man pushes me around if Cameron
does invent an imaginary best friend to
help him escape reality Ferris also
becomes the creation that gives Cameron
the heart to stand up to his neglectful
father and his own lack of self-esteem
Cameron has more claim to being the
dramatic protagonist of the movie
because he undergoes change based on a
major revelation about his character for
Cameron the day is a milestone in his
growth from insecure adolescence to self
assured manhood I am NOT going to sit on
my ass as the events that affect me
unfold to determine the course of my
life I’m going to take a stand after
that car is wrecked he decides to face
his family reality while simultaneously
creating an implausible escape for his
fantasy persona Ferris doesn’t change at
all he remains the same fully formed
miracle of a person almost like a fairy
a Peter Pan who isn’t subject to the
same rules of gravity as the rest of us
what do you think Ferris is going to do
to be right
of course the theory the Feres doesn’t
exist requires the viewer to overlook
some things like Rooney’s phone
conversation with Faris’s mom or his
intrusion of the Bueller house and his
run-in with Jeanne those would be weird
and unnecessary things for Cameron to
fantasize but even if it’s unlikely that
Ferris is literally intended to be
imaginary reading the movie this way
underlines how the tortured Cameron
struggle is the serious beating heart of
what would otherwise be like comic
distraction tired and be afraid
through Cameron the movie touches on
deep adolescent doubt the terrifying
scope of the unknown that lies ahead of
the teenager I weep for the future real
or not for Cameron and for us all Ferris
is the magical carefree lucky charm that
we all dream of especially on those days
when we’re not feeling so hot the first
time in his life he’s going to be just
fine
being Ferris is ninth sixth day of the
semester this particular day off isn’t
that significant him its weight comes
from how it touches Cameron it’s the
best time I like
