Is Ferris Bueller Imaginary?

What if Ferris Bueller is a Figment of Cameron’s Imagination?

.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:04

let’s surrender

00:10

it has been three decades since Ferris

00:13

Bueller took the day off that is if you

00:15

believe that Ferris Bueller actually

00:17

exists what if the deeply carefree

00:19

lovable Boy Wonder Ferris isn’t a real

00:22

person instead he and his extravagant

00:28

sick day about town are the fantasies of

00:30

a teen psyche going rampant from

00:32

parental neglect Ferris is a

00:34

larger-than-life hero figure formed in

00:36

the mind of the film’s most emotionally

00:38

conflicted character camera you know as

00:43

long as I’m not him everything works for

00:44

him there’s nothing he can’t handle I

00:46

can’t handle anything school parents

00:51

future

00:54

Barriss can do anything both cameron

00:56

played by alan ruck and ferris played by

00:59

matthew broderick wake up sick

01:00

the timing is convene I get dressed and

01:02

come on open that’s all in your head

01:08

come on over

01:09

Ferris phones Cameron looking for a car

01:11

Cameron has access to the means of

01:13

travel which makes the day possible

01:24

you’re not dying you just can’t think of

01:26

anything good to do

01:27

how did Ferris know what he said 20

01:30

bucks today minutes later Harris knows

01:33

Cameron is sitting in his car waiting

01:34

with her not to come over Shh granted

01:40

maybe he just really knows his friends

01:42

mannerisms or maybe he’s not real maybe

01:44

the two are so successful during their

01:46

fake phone call to principal Rooney

01:48

because they’re parts of the same brain

01:50

Ferris convinces Cameron to take his

01:53

father’s $250,000 Ferrari

01:55

Cameron rides in the back of the car

01:57

during the whole voyage like a passenger

01:59

relinquishing control a closer look

02:02

reveals the car’s license plate is

02:04

nervous Ferris is Cameron’s way of

02:06

momentarily letting go of his deep

02:08

emotional pain and worry once Ferris is

02:12

behind the wheel of the situation he’s

02:14

in control things get fun Cameron’s

02:17

sickness suddenly vanishes I feel pretty

02:20

good yeah feel really but as Cameron

02:23

later admits he’s still in control but

02:26

made you take the car this morning

02:27

could’ve stopped you even Faris’s

02:30

trademark way of talking to the camera

02:32

makes us feel like he’s our imaginary

02:34

friend guiding us with irresistible life

02:37

lessons these segments remind us of a

02:39

voice in our head or a face in the

02:41

mirror what do you do if you’re confused

02:44

and emotionally troubled teen

02:45

fantasizing about a more thrilling life

02:47

you steal a fancy sports car pick up the

02:49

beautiful girl from school go to the

02:51

city visit Wrigley eat at a fine

02:53

restaurant deceive the authorities crash

02:54

a parade sing for a crowd and do all the

02:56

wild and bold things that Cameron has

02:58

Cameron is afraid of doing you see and

03:00

do a time defying number of things in

03:02

the span of a school day cramming at

03:04

least three days worth of activity into

03:06

an afternoon I realized if we play by

03:08

the rules right now we’d be in gym Sloan

03:11

says to Ferris near the end what you are

03:13

doing when you woke up

03:14

sure he did he woke up and fantasized

03:17

about a wonderful day parking fall

03:23

Chartres parking

03:28

slow maybe someone the cameron is merely

03:30

aware of a figure he crushes on from

03:33

afar Ferris says he fears Cameron will

03:36

marry the first girl who pays attention

03:37

to him and Cameron maybe wishing that

03:40

girl was Sloan she’s beautiful and

03:42

desirable and through Ferris attainable

03:45

as Ferris anything is possible including

03:48

having the girl of his dreams I’m not

03:53

getting married give me one good reason

03:55

why not give you two good reasons why

03:58

not my mother and my father that’s why

04:00

he’s sick all the time he’s the only guy

04:02

I know who feels better when he’s sick

04:04

on top of Ferris is adventurous spirit

04:07

and luck with girls Cameron might also

04:09

fantasize about parents like Faris’s

04:11

Ferris his loving parents are exactly

04:13

the fantasy that a boy would dream up if

04:15

his own wealthy cold mother and father

04:17

showed more affection for their

04:19

expensive things than their own son just

04:21

as the exaggerated way the town rallies

04:23

around Ferris could represent Cameron’s

04:26

teenage wish to be loved on a grander

04:28

scale it could also be an extension of

04:30

his pride for his parents attention

04:36

I think I see my dad some of the bitches

04:40

down there somewhere

04:41

my old man pushes me around if Cameron

04:45

does invent an imaginary best friend to

04:47

help him escape reality Ferris also

04:49

becomes the creation that gives Cameron

04:51

the heart to stand up to his neglectful

04:53

father and his own lack of self-esteem

04:55

Cameron has more claim to being the

04:57

dramatic protagonist of the movie

04:59

because he undergoes change based on a

05:01

major revelation about his character for

05:03

Cameron the day is a milestone in his

05:05

growth from insecure adolescence to self

05:07

assured manhood I am NOT going to sit on

05:09

my ass as the events that affect me

05:13

unfold to determine the course of my

05:15

life I’m going to take a stand after

05:17

that car is wrecked he decides to face

05:19

his family reality while simultaneously

05:21

creating an implausible escape for his

05:24

fantasy persona Ferris doesn’t change at

05:27

all he remains the same fully formed

05:30

miracle of a person almost like a fairy

05:32

a Peter Pan who isn’t subject to the

05:34

same rules of gravity as the rest of us

05:36

what do you think Ferris is going to do

05:41

to be right

05:43

of course the theory the Feres doesn’t

05:45

exist requires the viewer to overlook

05:47

some things like Rooney’s phone

05:49

conversation with Faris’s mom or his

05:51

intrusion of the Bueller house and his

05:53

run-in with Jeanne those would be weird

05:55

and unnecessary things for Cameron to

05:57

fantasize but even if it’s unlikely that

05:59

Ferris is literally intended to be

06:01

imaginary reading the movie this way

06:04

underlines how the tortured Cameron

06:05

struggle is the serious beating heart of

06:07

what would otherwise be like comic

06:09

distraction tired and be afraid

06:13

through Cameron the movie touches on

06:15

deep adolescent doubt the terrifying

06:17

scope of the unknown that lies ahead of

06:20

the teenager I weep for the future real

06:23

or not for Cameron and for us all Ferris

06:26

is the magical carefree lucky charm that

06:28

we all dream of especially on those days

06:30

when we’re not feeling so hot the first

06:32

time in his life he’s going to be just

06:35

fine

06:35

being Ferris is ninth sixth day of the

06:37

semester this particular day off isn’t

06:40

that significant him its weight comes

06:42

from how it touches Cameron it’s the

06:44

best time I like

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video