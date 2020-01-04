‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ — A New Twist on the Old Theme

The crew is back in writer and director Jake Kasdan’s “Jumanji: The Next Level”, but with a new twist.

Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s book “Jumanji”, Kasdan, Jeff Pinker, and Scott Rosenberg’s screenplay revisit the Jumanji video game world in its next iteration, on “The Next Level”. That expands the jungle scenario to include the arid desert and snowcapped mountains, along with the vicious villain Jurgen the Brutal, played by generically evil Rory McCann, who seeks some kind of dominance of Jumanji. In this ‘next level’ there are herds of terrorizing ostriches and baboons and ominous castles. The cinematography of Gyula Pados is spectacular, as well as the various CGI effects.

The game avatars remain the same: Kickass Ruby Roundhouse, played by Karen Gillan, Hero Dr. Smolder Bravestone, played by Dwayne Johnson, Nerdy Professor Shelly Oberon, played by Jack Black, and Zoologist Franklin Finbar, played by Kevin Hart. Yes, Martha, played by bold cautious Morgan Turner, the college student and ex-girlfriend of Spencer, played by Alex Wolff, resumes as Ruby in “The Next Level”.

Yet now, Smolder Bravestone is the avatar of Spencer’s Grandfather Eddie, played by sweet crotchety Danny Devito. Franklin Finbar is the avatar of Eddie’s estranged best friend Milo, played by kind Danny Glover. Confusing? Well, yeah.

Apparently, a lot had transpired since 2017, when the teens returned from the video game world of Jumanji. It’s Christmas. Martha enjoyed her single life (post-Spencer-life) away in college. She has discovered her freedom. Jock Fridge, played with street swag by Ser’Darius Blain, is on a football scholarship. ‘It Girl’ Bethany, played by whimsical Madison Iseman, studies abroad. Spencer attends NYU, suffering from his part-time job. Alex Wolff captures Spencer’s charming uncertainty. The crew agrees to reunite back home at their favorite diner.

Spencer returns home to find he’s roommates with Grandpa Eddie, who’s recovering from hip replacement surgery. ‘Mr. Sunshine’ Eddie tells his grandson, “Getting old sucks!” We get it.

Life also sucks for Spencer since his break up with Martha. Attempting to relive the confidence and courage as Bravestone that won Martha’s heart, Spencer returns to Jumanji. He had high-jacked the game, storing it in the basement. The Writers are truly reaching here. Just saying.

Surmising what happened to Spencer, the Crew decides to go back to Jumanji. Fridge wisely says, “Are you out of your mind?” Well, if they listened to him, there would be no movie. Back in Jumanji, Martha’s Ruby is all “WTF?” Bravestone is now Grandpa Eddie. Franklin is now Milo. So much for the romantic narrative for Martha. Well, sort of.

Dwayne and Kevin amazingly channel Danny Devito and Danny Glover’s personas, and their forsaken friendship that is both funny and touching. Bravestone catches his reflection of The Rock, handsome muscular swag. He says that he hasn’t looked like that in years. Franklin replies, “You never looked like that.” Hysterical.

In the unexpected sweet moment, Bravestone and Franklin talk about the sadness of their lost friendship and mortality. No one does action Hero like Dwayne Johnson, The Rock. No one does smartass like Kevin Hart. They’re funny together. Their screen partnership is all heart. That resonates throughout “The Next Level”.

Karen Gillan is a genuine surprise. She displays the sense of humanity in all the craziness, embodying Martha’s insecurities. Her Ruby can kick the ass of any man. Yet, all she really wants is to be acknowledged for who she is, which is a strong woman.

Awkwafina joins the journey as another strong woman as flite thief avatar Ming Fleetfoot, with the initial surprising persona. Awkwafina deftly provides gravitas and humor as Ming, who seems to carry the movie’s message: Life is a game. What makes it beautiful are those we get to play the game with.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is fleeting entertainment. Totally fun. Big-hearted. In “The Next Level”: No, life doesn’t really suck. Rather, life is the game you get to create. And that does not suck at all.

Photo credit: Screenshot from Sony Pictures Entertainment official trailer