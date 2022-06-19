Kids Help Me Complete Honey Do List [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
are you ready i am ready
0:02
two three go
0:05
there you go good job hello
0:21
[Music]
0:25
welcome black we are here at belief of
0:27
fatherhood headquarters studios i don’t
0:29
know if i want to call it headquarters
0:30
or studios but we’re here with the
0:32
chocolate babies a nice eye and uzi
0:35
okay and today mom’s got a new chair
0:39
and we’re gonna put this
0:41
sofa chair or couch i don’t even know
0:43
what it is we’re going to put it
0:44
together and the knight is going to help
0:45
me isn’t that right yes okay and uzi are
0:49
you going to help me
0:52
thank you nice stand over here please
0:55
i want you on this side
0:58
who’s here i want you right here okay
1:00
here we go open it up let’s see
1:04
all right
1:05
okay let’s rip this off rip it rip it
1:09
rip it
1:15
[Music]
1:25
all right this must be the
1:27
[Music]
1:28
usually the back crystal
1:30
effect we’re definitely going to need
1:31
the instructions let’s not lose those
1:34
i’m going to open it okay there’s a box
1:36
over there can you can you get that box
1:37
oozy right there yeah yeah
1:39
no no that box right there
1:42
don’t step on that okay
1:44
pick up the box
1:46
pick it up
1:48
let me help you
1:54
[Music]
1:57
let your sister help you please
2:00
show them how strong girls are okay
2:02
girl power
2:04
oh
2:05
that’s what i’m talking about right
2:06
there
2:14
[Music]
2:20
way one two three oh the box move it
2:24
move it move it move it move it
2:31
okay
2:33
take
2:35
good your perfect perfect time to take
2:37
this box
2:39
and that room where you guys are
2:41
take your hands out your pockets that’s
2:43
not gonna work
2:44
and i come back over here
2:59
we have future engineers
3:01
future engineers
3:14
all right here are the legs these are
3:16
the feet
3:17
for the chair okay how many how many do
3:20
you think we have
3:21
um one no
3:23
no we have two and two more so how many
3:26
is that total
3:28
um
3:30
one two three four four very good baby
3:35
boom
3:36
it says we need two people uzi please
3:38
stop put it down oh
3:40
how many people do we have
3:41
three
3:42
three okay so we’re supposed to have two
3:46
so maybe
3:47
me and
3:49
you can do this that okay and then who’s
3:51
he gets left out yeah
3:53
okay
3:55
dad
3:56
okay
3:58
[Music]
4:04
here we go
4:06
stand up please thank you
4:08
all right so we’re gonna have to oozy
4:11
mom is not gonna like that at all
4:13
all right so
4:17
all right did it stop now
4:19
yes
4:20
okay
4:22
it stopped okay
4:24
keep going
4:25
need help
4:26
no
4:29
are you excited no
4:31
you look excited
4:33
why are you smiling so much
4:36
huh
4:37
i’m fine
4:39
okay okay i’m sorry
4:41
who’s the key make me a happy face
4:44
okay
4:59
can we sit on it not yet
5:03
you got to make it
5:04
he said not sit on it
5:07
no
5:08
don’t sit on it
5:12
what is this
5:14
doing what is it doing
5:18
just sitting there being a couch
5:20
singing hitting the couch
5:23
now
5:24
i think we have to flip it over
5:29
that’s awesome okay
5:32
now we need them
5:33
now
5:35
okay
5:48
a blue thing is still on it
5:51
no no it’s not
5:54
no
5:55
dad you make it on me i don’t see it
5:58
buddy you go get me the drill gun please
6:03
dang bro
6:17
yeah look at these
6:18
squirrels my kids and me
6:21
why
6:22
because you have to
6:26
hey
6:28
hello
6:31
i can’t see you bad nice now i want me
6:34
to get this grooves to me
6:38
okay
6:39
[Music]
6:42
what that’s your mom
6:46
that’s my mother hey my couch hey dad
6:50
hi
6:51
what
6:52
hey mom
6:53
hi
6:55
hi maya hi mom i mean hi event
6:59
what
7:05
[Music]
7:12
yeah
7:14
but
7:28
no
7:34
thank you
7:35
did you poop
7:38
why are you saying it like you’d never
7:39
do it
7:42
[Music]
7:52
[Music]
7:54
good job
7:59
all right so
8:01
in order to clear this
8:04
bro
8:07
thanks
8:34
so do you want me to do another one no
8:37
thanks okay
8:38
who’s just gonna do the other one okay
8:40
are you ready i am ready
8:43
okay here we go
8:46
okay wait screw that in for me
8:48
[Music]
8:49
like this
8:51
now press that
8:54
[Music]
9:03
[Music]
9:05
perfect
9:07
thank you now we’re going to unscrew it
9:09
do it again
9:10
do it again okay
9:12
all right
9:13
[Music]
9:16
yep perfect
9:18
right there with mom’s desk
9:20
okay who passed guys
9:22
i did okay are you gonna say excuse me
9:24
or
9:25
excuse me okay thank you so much
9:28
you have to poop boozy
9:40
do you have to uh
9:41
go potty
9:46
[Music]
9:49
perfect that’s it
9:50
okay now go over there and make sure the
9:52
other one’s
9:53
screwed all the way in please
9:59
[Music]
10:16
can push it okay is it move
10:19
does he move
10:24
so i just
10:26
face
10:27
okay
10:28
all right stop now let oozy finish okay
10:38
you got to keep it in there when nia
10:40
puts it on okay so let not put it on
10:41
again and again for you
10:44
now just press don’t don’t pick it up
10:45
just press the button
10:49
hard hard
10:51
[Music]
11:12
push it again wait to the click there
11:14
you go
11:16
now back
11:20
good job perfect pull it out
11:38
[Music]
11:55
go
11:57
okay let me do that one i’ll do that one
11:59
you do the other side
12:05
that is a
12:06
foot
12:07
for the
12:10
yes very good
12:13
you that is really gross okay
12:21
[Music]
12:27
[Music]
12:33
[Music]
12:37
there you go good job one two three go
12:42
no keep going
12:44
perfect
12:45
all right let’s see how the chair looks
12:48
[Music]
12:51
all right
12:52
[Music]
12:54
one two three
13:11
all right now
13:12
mom has a couch
13:14
it probably could have took me like 10
13:16
minutes to do this by myself but with
13:17
the kids it took half an hour sometimes
13:20
it’s worth it just to let them be
13:21
involved that way they feel more
13:23
confident
13:24
about doing things in the future so see
13:29
they’re proud of it they’re showing it
13:30
all this is
13:32
this is this is mom’s
13:34
who who built it
13:37
me
13:38
and dad and usually very good
13:42
wow that was good
13:44
[Music]
13:52
[Music]
14:00
what do you want to build next next time
14:02
um
14:04
a chair another chair
14:06
okay we can build a chair no i mean
14:09
build all of like build all of the
14:12
stairs
14:13
okay i got a chair for us to build next
14:16
is that a deal
14:18
okay
14:19
but let’s share
14:21
i’ll show you
14:23
one
14:25
and a little bit
14:28
today
14:29
yes
14:30
[Music]
14:39
[Music]
—
***
