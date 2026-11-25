Originally Published April 14, 2022. Today’s episode features the multi-talented Actor, Sean Kanan. Join us as we explore Sean’s journey, including his powerful recent experience speaking about unity with the Oneness group founded by his mother. From his early days in Pennsylvania to his lasting career in Hollywood, Sean shares insights on his life’s core values, like balance, character, and respect, and how they’ve shaped his approach to life, work, and success.

Sean Kanan has left an indelible mark on the entertainment world with roles in General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, and his unforgettable portrayal of Mike Barnes in The Karate Kid Part III. Sean is also an accomplished author, TV host, and professional speaker, known for his motivational work and wisdom in The Way of the Cobra, a book that delves into strategies for personal growth and resilience.

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