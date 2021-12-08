Know When To Walk Away

Big dreams, ugly truth

In life, we are often tested. As we leave the womb and jump into the world, our big dreams sparkle, and our future burns bright. Then, reality hits.

The six-figure salary we expected upon graduation feels like sand slipping through the palm of our hands. Our bubble bursts, but we bounce back. Our spirit navigates the ups and downs of the corporate world. We learn. We grow. We survive. Then, we thrive.

Gypsy soul

In my younger years, I had a gypsy soul who wanted to help people. Thus, I found myself working at one of Boston’s hospitals on their locked, in-patient psychiatric floor. At 22, I was too empathetic and impressionable to be taking care of patients with such heavy mental illnesses. I moved into business.

Overnight, my path changed. I had no idea what would spark my interest. To test the waters, I temped at a few different companies. I figured I could secure a position as soon as I fell into my passion.

“Intelligence is the ability to adapt to change.” — Allhappyquotes.com

Confused, deflated

Life does not always pan out the way we expect. We think the cards will stack in our favor at the precise moment we want them to. Oftentimes, our tenacity is what moves the needle.

After many stints and a move cross-country, I was ready to settle into a job. I had been temping at a company for a few months, but I was keeping my options open. My assumption was that when I was ready to commit, my company would hire me without hesitation.

I was wrong.

When I asked my manager to switch my status from temporary to permanent, he was not onboard. My position was disposable, and the company did not see any reason to add a headcount.

As I left his office, my eyes clouded over with confusion. After everything I had done, why wouldn’t my boss want to hire me? Why couldn’t he recognize my worth? My ego was shattered.

In my mind, the ball had always been in my court. My innocence had sheltered me from the realities of corporate budgets and headcounts. I assumed I would secure whatever position I wanted.

The truth hurt, but only for a moment.

Detachment

After processing my situation, I came up with a new plan. Back into my boss’ office I went, to take back my power. I told him since he could not offer me employment, I was going to start interviewing for other positions. He said that was fair, and he understood my decision. He also thought I was bluffing.

I knew my worth. If he could not see my value, then he did not deserve to employ me. My new attitude was one of detachment. I was ready to throw the dice and see where they landed.

The following week, I interviewed with another department within the company. My boss had never thought I would leave so quickly. Now, he had to react. Could he leave my seat open? Or would he find someone who could match my skillset if I were to leave? My interview forced him to open his eyes and really see me.

Never beg

That job did not pan out. There was no way the hiring manager was going to scoop me away from my current department. Not when my boss realized he wanted to keep me.

The headcount was still not there, but my boss initiated the paperwork to add a position for me. Once he realized how easily I could walk out the door and never look back, he took action.

He did this on his own. I never went back and asked him to hire me. I had already moved on. Thus, when he called me into his office to tell me they were creating a position for me, I was pleasantly surprised.

“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” — Milton Berle

The lessons

This experience taught me many valuable lessons, including:

Detachment: When I was no longer attached to my situation, the universe removed all roadblocks. My desire was achieved — easily and effortlessly. Confidence: When you believe in yourself, your inner confidence shows. Those who may have overlooked your value are forced to really see you for who you are. Moving on: Don’t be afraid to walk away when you are not being appreciated. Other doors will open when you stop banging on the one that was slammed in your face.

“Your success will be determined by your own confidence and fortitude.” — Michelle Obama

—

Previously Published on medium

—

Photo credit: iStock