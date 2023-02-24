Learn How to Say “No”. It’s a More Critical Skill Than You Might Realize

You only have 24 hours in a day and more so, a limit on how many tasks you can take up in a day and how productive you can be.

Requests for your time are constantly flowing in from friends, family, kids, coworkers, and other people. You must master the delicate art of saying no — a skill that many people struggle with — if you want to maintain productivity, reduce stress, and prevent squandering time.

Why do we have a hard time saying ‘no’?

you do not want to disappoint and hurt the feelings of the other person,

you do not want to burn a bridge.

But, the truth is that saying no helps you take care of your time by choosing activities that are important and meaningful to you, and that in turn, allows you to bring your calmer and unoverwhelmed self to the relationship. Honestly, I believe that if any relationship demands from you more than you can give and the other person fails to understand when you truly genuinely are busy, it is time to rethink that relationship.

Here are some polite ways to say No:

Be clear and concise

Make sure to express your choice clearly. They will respond better if you are more direct about your refusal. It could be more difficult for people to respect your decision to decline if you are visibly uncertain about it. Aim for simplicity and clarity.

Long-winded justifications for why you’re unable to accomplish something rarely make matters easier. Instead, choose to say no in a brief, easy-to-understand manner.

Be grateful

Thank them for the invitation. A small amount of gratitude could soften the way you say no when someone asks you to do something. Thanking someone for an offer demonstrates that you value their position as well. Be polite when speaking with them if you can’t accept their offer.

Frequently, the person or thing is fantastic, but it just isn’t right for you or right now. While praising the concept, the undertaking, the individual, or the company, you might also state that it is not what you are now seeking or the proper fit.

Think before you say it

It’s acceptable if you’re unsure whether you want to take on a new assignment. Take your time weighing the advantages and disadvantages so that you can return to the topic with clarity.

Just operate with the perspective that you have limited time and energy and instead of letting random events choose how you spend your time, assume responsibility and pick things to which you want to devote your hours to.

Don’t Say Sorry

Realize that you have nothing to apologize for when you say no. It is quite appropriate for you to make time for the things that are significant to you. I’m sorry, but… is a typical opening because people believe it sounds more polite. Even while being nice is crucial when learning to say no, apologizing only makes your decision sound weaker. When it comes to protecting your time, you must be resolute and unapologetic.

Thanks for reading.

