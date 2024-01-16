I experience deep longing. Gut wrenching, profound, painful longing.

CS Lewis described something similar (maybe) when he said “If I find in myself desires which nothing in this world can satisfy, the only logical explanation is that I was made for another world.”

I like this. Maybe it’s truth.

But I also wonder if the longing we feel is something that is missing from the past. Namely a loving parent who could attend to us, be attuned, affectionate, take delight in us, make things ok and give the message that we are loved and lovable.

A friend recently told me about her heartbreak over a short romantic connection she had experienced. Was this guy who she was devastated to be losing really worthy of this heart break?

And for me if I fall for someone, sometimes people I don’t even know I can feel devastated. Heartbroken. The feelings are real but is the story true?

I wonder if the loss of what we never had when we were so young gets attached to potential romance later in life. And any disturbance or lack of that romance actually happening leaves us desolated. Once again abandoned, unseen, bereft, alone. Overwhelmed. Desperate.

