Love Yourself So Damn Hard

Pleasing people and choosing to love you.

Loving yourself means you are being you and if that’s not the case then you’re acting like someone else. With that kind of behavior, you’ll have to keep up with other people’s pace but when you embrace yourself, you will be moving at your own pace and even though sometimes it’s not comfortable, it always feels good inside.

Embracing yourself is a big achievement that doesn’t always come easy, you have to fight everything toxic and go out of your comfort zone. If you push yourself when you are afraid even though sometimes things don’t go your way, one thing will be clear, what makes your heart happy and what doesn’t.

Get yourself out there and don’t care what people say because they don’t know what’s in your heart like you do.

The Cage of Fear

The hardest thing I have seen so far about mental health is when you constantly have to fight demons telling you how it’s hard, they even have reasons why you are incapable of achieving anything. It’s like a real mental institution in there.

What all that does is instill fear and something you can do is to not listen and certainly don’t think about it. One thing about fear is that it’s a very thin lining and an illusion but if you can peep just a little bit to the other side, the small light you’ll see will give you a sense of belonging one that you will not forget and that gives you hope.

Fear doesn’t stop you from doing anything, it only stops you from trying because when you try then your potential becomes evident and that’s an achievement that gives you the strength to keep pushing. Fear will always be knocking in every corner of your life, the more you ignore it the better for you because it becomes invisible slowly by slowly.

One big blow you can give fear is knowing who you are and that creates the boundary.

When you don’t try, everything seems so far when it’s so close and if you don’t push yourself a little bit more, you will never know what adventure life has for you and that’s the saddest thing because you are fearing something that doesn’t even exist.

You, Will, Lose Some People

At some point, you will have to choose between discovering your authenticity and being the person you’ve been acting. Choosing you gives you peace and a sense of belonging.

Accepting who you are means you’re going to lose some friends that were a part of who you were but as you transition, your heart attracts what’s healthier and better for you. That means you’ll get new friends who understand you and almost immediately connect with your vibe. Some of the friends you had will love the person you are becoming and that’s because they can see and feel the real you.

The thing with your heart is, only you know what you’re feeling, what you can do and what you want. Don’t wait for anyone to say what you can or can’t do in this life because everyone has their purpose and although it’s hard to accept, sometimes it seems easier to be what people envision of us than just being who we were created to be.

Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

If you are going to experience a new you that you didn’t know before, you’ll have to put your fear and doubts aside. Getting out of your comfort zone means you’re stepping into new territories that might seem impossible in your mind but you are going to do it anyway.

It seems hard once you start but the moment you get out of that comfort you’ll see that there was nothing to fear. Everything starts falling into place and aligns with your destiny. Some things will excite you, yet you know deep inside it’s not right and there’s that thing that keeps you engaged and everything in you says “yes!”

When something is right for you, it comes with courage and there’s just something in you that won’t let it go. There may be a little fear but the moment you step into it, then you know it was meant for you.

There’s something unique about getting out there and saying ‘no’ to fear. Fear is a very strong illusion, it blocks you from seeing the other side, and if it blocks you that hard then it means what’s on the other side is very important. Sometimes fear is an indication of something great ahead of you, it introduces you to new heights and potential.

Encourage Yourself

You’ve not gotten to your lowest until you get to a point where you’re lonely. Some people have friends and family they can always talk to and that’s a blessing, there’s also another group of people that don’t have anyone they can talk to. Regardless of who you are, there’s a point you get to and nobody can pick you up, at this point you only have two options: either drown in your misery or get up and keep going.

The best kind of strength is the one that comes from inside because no one can keep you down. Every time you fall, you’re going to keep getting up and move forward because you are strong.

If there’s anything I’ve learned about life is that at some point I’ll fall and each time that happens, I have an option to get back up and keep moving. Those sleepless nights where sometimes you cry till morning or can’t sleep at all, are energy draining and you can cry your way back to strength if you’re clever.

Crying helps you get all the pain out and when you’re done you’ll feel fresh, a little bit drained but strong.

Treat Yourself To Some Happiness

Achieving things requires a clear mind and if you are going to get anything done you’ll need to learn how to let go of what you can’t control, then you can be happy and able to think in a healthy space.

Looking back and seeing all you have achieved is a different kind of happiness, knowing everything you went through was worth it in the end.

