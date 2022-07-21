Men Leaning In

By Todd Adams

I was on the phone with some buddies—this was 3 days after the historic overturn of Roe V Wade. Although I found myself thinking quite a bit over the SCOTUS decision, we did not talk about it. Instead, the conversation was dominated by work, the NHL playoffs, and other random topics. It occurred to me that these guys have not been impacted by the SCOTUS decision in the same way the women in my life were. For many women, the issue has been front and center (regardless of their position).

In my experience, men spend much less time on what some consider “women’s issues”- reproductive rights, gender equality, etc. At MenLiving we create spaces to:

Lean into the heavier topics as opposed to the tendency towards sports and work.

Have conversations with people of different views through a lens of curiosity.

Challenge and support each other to discuss what it means to live in mature masculinity (taking responsibility, feeling our feelings, communicate consciously) as opposed to being trapped in the “manbox”?

We are certainly not perfect at creating these spaces, but at a minimum I can say we’re working on it. Hope you decide to join us.

