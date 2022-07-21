Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Men Leaning In

In my experience, men spend much less time on what some consider “women’s issues”.

I was on the phone with some buddies—this was 3 days after the historic overturn of Roe V Wade.  Although I found myself thinking quite a bit over the SCOTUS decision, we did not talk about it.  Instead, the conversation was dominated by work, the NHL playoffs, and other random topics.  It occurred to me that these guys have not been impacted by the SCOTUS decision in the same way the women in my life were. For many women, the issue has been front and center (regardless of their position).

In my experience, men spend much less time on what some consider “women’s issues”- reproductive rights, gender equality, etc.  At MenLiving we create spaces to:

  • Lean into the heavier topics as opposed to the tendency towards sports and work.
  • Have conversations with people of different views through a lens of curiosity.
  • Challenge and support each other to discuss what it means to live in mature masculinity (taking responsibility, feeling our feelings, communicate consciously) as opposed to being trapped in the “manbox”?

We are certainly not perfect at creating these spaces, but at a minimum I can say we’re working on it.  Hope you decide to join us.

 

Previously Published on menliving.org

MenLiving is a non-profit committed to improving men’s lives through connection. We create opportunities for men to gather together to give and get support and build friendship. Through an always growing program of virtual and in-person opportunities, we forge bonds that are key to fulfillment, health and longevity.

***

Shutterstock image

About Men Living

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

