We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Mike Klein: One Energy Bar Away From Fueling Success

Mike Klein: One Energy Bar Away From Fueling Success

by

By Brian Wish

Mike Klein is the Managing Director of CryptoBull Capital, a company he founded to give people access to the high-quality level of digital asset management that they deserve without it becoming a full-time job. Mike brings to the table 10 years of investing experience in Venture Capital and Private Equity.

Mike first brought the discipline he acquired from his VC background to the crypto space in 2017. Some of his successful investments include Ethereum, Cardano, Tezos, Atom, Yearn Finance, and Crypto.com. He is passionate about building wealth through investing in disruptive technologies and educating people about the crypto space.

In his free time, Mike enjoys traveling, hiking, and spending time with his dog Frankie.

In this episode, Mike and Bryan discuss:

  • Taking steps as a new entrepreneur
  • Trusting our instincts
  • How Mike’s investments mirror his life

 

The show is shared on the following platforms: 

 

 

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

About BW Missions

Bryan Wish is the CEO of BW Missions, a public relations agency focused on transforming industry experts into thought leaders through digital strategy, brand development, and book and product launches. Bryan has worked with best-selling authors, TEDx speakers, CEOs, and entrepreneurs across a diverse sector to become a thought leader in today's market by building a platform that sustains itself for the long haul.

guest

