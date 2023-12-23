Mike Klein: One Energy Bar Away From Fueling Success

By Brian Wish

Mike Klein is the Managing Director of CryptoBull Capital, a company he founded to give people access to the high-quality level of digital asset management that they deserve without it becoming a full-time job. Mike brings to the table 10 years of investing experience in Venture Capital and Private Equity.

Mike first brought the discipline he acquired from his VC background to the crypto space in 2017. Some of his successful investments include Ethereum, Cardano, Tezos, Atom, Yearn Finance, and Crypto.com. He is passionate about building wealth through investing in disruptive technologies and educating people about the crypto space.

In his free time, Mike enjoys traveling, hiking, and spending time with his dog Frankie.

In this episode, Mike and Bryan discuss:

Taking steps as a new entrepreneur

Trusting our instincts

How Mike’s investments mirror his life

The show is shared on the following platforms:

—

This post was previously published on ARCBOUND.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com