New Data Reveals the Top Songs Americans Turn On to Put Them in a Happy Mood – And Vance Joy’s Riptide Comes Out on Top

The new research names the most popular tunes Americans listen to when they want to feel good – with Vance Joy’s famous hit Riptide proving to be the most popular

The study analyzed Spotify playlists related to the phrase ‘feel-good songs’ to see which songs repeatedly cropped up as mood boosters

Music from renowned rock band The Killers and international popstar Harry Styles also ranked in the top three

A new study has revealed Americans go-to hits to turn their bad mood around – and Vance Joy’s Riptide is the number one choice.

The research, conducted by Bonus Ninja, used Spotify’s Playlist Miner tool to determine the top songs included in ‘feel-good’ related playlists, to identify the music that the US listen to when they want to brighten their day.

Song Number of times the song appears on feel-good related playlists Vance Joy-Riptide 133 Harry Styles-As It Was 126 Miley Cyrus-Flowers 111 Glass Animals-Heat Waves 111 Coldplay-Viva La Vida 109 Outkast-Hey Ya! 108 Neon Trees-Everybody Talks 107 Train-Hey, Soul Sister 105 The Killers-Mr. Brightside 104 The Weeknd-Blinding Lights 102 The Kid LAROI-STAY (with Justin Bieber) 101 OneRepublic-Counting Stars 101 WALK THE MOON-Shut Up and Dance 101 Avicii-Wake Me Up 101 GROUPLOVE-Tongue Tied 100 The Neighbourhood-Sweater Weather 99 Bruno Mars-Locked out of Heaven 99 Tears For Fears-Everybody Wants To Rule The World 97 BØRNS-Electric Love 96 Post Malone-Circles 96 MKTO-Classic 95 JVKE-golden hour 94 Nicky Youre-Sunroof 93 Gorillaz-Feel Good Inc. 91 Dua Lipa-Levitating (feat. DaBaby) 90 a-ha-Take on Me 89 OneRepublic-I Ain’t Worried 89 Tyler, The Creator-See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) 87 American Authors-Best Day Of My Life 87 fun.-We Are Young (feat. Janelle Monáe) 86 Bastille-Pompeii 86 Tame Impala-The Less I Know The Better 86 Steve Lacy-Bad Habit 85 Capital Cities-Safe And Sound 85 Queen-Don’t Stop Me Now – Remastered 2011 84 Bruno Mars-Just the Way You Are 84 Owl City-Fireflies 81 Black Eyed Peas-I Gotta Feeling 81 Of Monsters and Men-Little Talks 81 Fleetwood Mac-Dreams – 2004 Remaster 80 Jason Mraz-I’m Yours 80 Smash Mouth-All Star 80 Earth, Wind & Fire-September 80 The Beatles-Here Comes The Sun – Remastered 2009 80 Electric Light Orchestra-Mr. Blue Sky 79 The Chainsmokers-Something Just Like This 79 Gym Class Heroes-Stereo Hearts (feat. Adam Levine) 79 Hozier-Take Me to Church 79 Taylor Swift-Cruel Summer 79 Marvin Gaye-Ain’t No Mountain High Enough 78 Gotye-Somebody That I Used To Know 78 DNCE-Cake By The Ocean 78 The Weeknd-Die For You 78 Miley Cyrus-Party In The U.S.A. 77 The Chainsmokers-Closer 77 Daryl Hall & John Oates-You Make My Dreams (Come True) 75 Avicii-The Nights 75 Arctic Monkeys-Do I Wanna Know? 75 Bruno Mars-That’s What I Like 74 Michael Jackson-Billie Jean 74 Florence + The Machine-Dog Days Are Over 74 Macklemore & Ryan Lewis-Can’t Hold Us (feat. Ray Dalton) 74 Drake-One Dance 73 Childish Gambino-Redbone 73 David Guetta-I’m Good (Blue) 73 Dua Lipa-Don’t Start Now 73 David Kushner-Daylight 72 The Lumineers-Ophelia 72 Doja Cat-Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) 72 Fitz and The Tantrums-Out of My League 71 Ed Sheeran-Shape of You 71 Katy Perry-Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) 71 J. Cole-No Role Modelz 71 One Direction-What Makes You Beautiful 71 TOTO-Africa 70 Mark Ronson-Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) 70 Maroon 5-Moves Like Jagger – Studio Recording From “The Voice” Performance 70 Mac Miller-The Spins 70 Harry Styles-Watermelon Sugar 69 Elton John-I’m Still Standing 69 Twenty One Pilots-Ride 69 The Weeknd-Save Your Tears 69 Foster The People-Pumped Up Kicks 69 Olivia Rodrigo-good 4 u 69 Kanye West-Flashing Lights 68 Arctic Monkeys-505 68 Doja Cat-Paint The Town Red 68 Imagine Dragons-On Top Of The World 68 Taylor Swift-Blank Space 68 Imagine Dragons-Demons 67 Clean Bandit-Rather Be (feat. Jess Glynne) 67 Frank Ocean-Pink + White 67 Journey-Don’t Stop Believin’ (2022 Remaster) 67 Coldplay-Yellow 67 Harry Styles-Late Night Talking 67 Sam Smith-Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) 67 The Weeknd-Starboy 67 Kendrick Lamar-All The Stars (with SZA) 67 SZA-Kill Bill 67 Billy Joel-Uptown Girl 66

Over 10 years on from its release, Australian singer songwriter Vance Joy’s Riptide is still making fans smile – so much so the track is the most featured song on the playlists people turn to when they fancy listening to uplifting music.

The famed tune featured on over a tenth (12.3%) of all the playlists scanned, included in 122 of the 993 playlists scanned.

Meanwhile, The Killers, Harry Styles and Glass Animals all had songs which made it onto 116 of the ‘feel-good’ music compilations (11.7%).

Unsurprisingly iconic hit Mr. Brightside, arguably the American bands’ most successful song, is The Killers claim to fame on the ranking. Some more recent music comes from pop sensation Harry Styles’ As It Was and English indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves.

The fifth spot is claimed by early 2000s hit Hey Ya by hip hop duo Outkast made up of rappers Big Boi and André 3000, with the pair’s groovy tune inspiring positive feelings on 106 playlists (10.7%).

Following closely behind at 105 mentions (10.6% of playlists) is Everybody Talks by Neon Trees, who actually have The Killers to thank for their nationwide recognition, which came from opening several tour dates for the band back in 2008.

Duo Tony Oller and Malcolm David Kelley are on 104 playlists (10.5%) as a result of their hit Classic – perhaps unsurprisingly as the song is largely responsible for MKTO’s global success.

Both featured 103 times (10.4%), Walk the Moon’s Shut up and Dance and Coldplay’s Viva La Vida make it in the top 10, with the two songs both well-suited for a sing along bound to lift spirits.

Even more than 40 years after it came out, Earth Wind & Fire’s hit September remains popular and is the final song to surpass featuring on more than 100 playlists, making it onto 101.

Top 10 feel-good songs

Artist Song Number of Playlist Appearances Proportion of Playlist Appearances Vance Joy Riptide 122 12.3% The Killers Mr. Brightside 116 11.7% Harry Styles As It Was 116 11.7% Glass Animals Heat Waves 116 11.7% Outkast Hey Ya! 106 10.7% Neon Trees Everybody Talks 105 10.6% Walk the Moon Shut Up and Dance 104 10.5% MKTO Classic 103 10.4% Coldplay Viva La Vida 103 10.4% Earth, Wind & Fire September 101 10.2%

Another notable mention is Miley Cyrus’ Flowers, which despite only being released in the last year, has already become loved enough as a feel-good song to rank in the top 20, included in 95 playlists.

Commenting on the findings, a Bonus Ninja spokesperson says: “With all the excitement of the holiday season over, many of us find ourselves feeling low in the January month as we settle back into our routines of work and normal life.

“Listening to music is a notoriously good way to boost your mood if you are feeling down in the dumps, with lyrics and rhythms having an ability like no other tool to influence our emotions.

“The only issue is when you can’t find that perfect playlist and you are constantly flicking between numerous ones. These findings remove this problem, by offering a list of Americans favorite songs that are guaranteed to turn your day around.”

Photo credit: iStock