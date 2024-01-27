Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / New Data Reveals the Top Songs Americans Turn On to Put Them in a Happy Mood – And Vance Joy’s Riptide Comes Out on Top

New Data Reveals the Top Songs Americans Turn On to Put Them in a Happy Mood – And Vance Joy’s Riptide Comes Out on Top

“Listening to music is a notoriously good way to boost your mood if you are feeling down in the dumps, with lyrics and rhythms having an ability like no other tool to influence our emotions."

by

 

  • The new research names the most popular tunes Americans listen to when they want to feel good – with Vance Joy’s famous hit Riptide proving to be the most popular
  • The study analyzed Spotify playlists related to the phrase ‘feel-good songs’ to see which songs repeatedly cropped up as mood boosters
  • Music from renowned rock band The Killers and international popstar Harry Styles also ranked in the top three

 

A new study has revealed Americans go-to hits to turn their bad mood around – and Vance Joy’s Riptide is the number one choice.

The research, conducted by Bonus Ninja, used Spotify’s Playlist Miner tool to determine the top songs included in ‘feel-good’ related playlists, to identify the music that the US listen to when they want to brighten their day.

Song Number of times the song appears on feel-good related playlists
Vance Joy-Riptide 133
Harry Styles-As It Was 126
Miley Cyrus-Flowers 111
Glass Animals-Heat Waves 111
Coldplay-Viva La Vida 109
Outkast-Hey Ya! 108
Neon Trees-Everybody Talks 107
Train-Hey, Soul Sister 105
The Killers-Mr. Brightside 104
The Weeknd-Blinding Lights 102
The Kid LAROI-STAY (with Justin Bieber) 101
OneRepublic-Counting Stars 101
WALK THE MOON-Shut Up and Dance 101
Avicii-Wake Me Up 101
GROUPLOVE-Tongue Tied 100
The Neighbourhood-Sweater Weather 99
Bruno Mars-Locked out of Heaven 99
Tears For Fears-Everybody Wants To Rule The World 97
BØRNS-Electric Love 96
Post Malone-Circles 96
MKTO-Classic 95
JVKE-golden hour 94
Nicky Youre-Sunroof 93
Gorillaz-Feel Good Inc. 91
Dua Lipa-Levitating (feat. DaBaby) 90
a-ha-Take on Me 89
OneRepublic-I Ain’t Worried 89
Tyler, The Creator-See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) 87
American Authors-Best Day Of My Life 87
fun.-We Are Young (feat. Janelle Monáe) 86
Bastille-Pompeii 86
Tame Impala-The Less I Know The Better 86
Steve Lacy-Bad Habit 85
Capital Cities-Safe And Sound 85
Queen-Don’t Stop Me Now – Remastered 2011 84
Bruno Mars-Just the Way You Are 84
Owl City-Fireflies 81
Black Eyed Peas-I Gotta Feeling 81
Of Monsters and Men-Little Talks 81
Fleetwood Mac-Dreams – 2004 Remaster 80
Jason Mraz-I’m Yours 80
Smash Mouth-All Star 80
Earth, Wind & Fire-September 80
The Beatles-Here Comes The Sun – Remastered 2009 80
Electric Light Orchestra-Mr. Blue Sky 79
The Chainsmokers-Something Just Like This 79
Gym Class Heroes-Stereo Hearts (feat. Adam Levine) 79
Hozier-Take Me to Church 79
Taylor Swift-Cruel Summer 79
Marvin Gaye-Ain’t No Mountain High Enough 78
Gotye-Somebody That I Used To Know 78
DNCE-Cake By The Ocean 78
The Weeknd-Die For You 78
Miley Cyrus-Party In The U.S.A. 77
The Chainsmokers-Closer 77
Daryl Hall & John Oates-You Make My Dreams (Come True) 75
Avicii-The Nights 75
Arctic Monkeys-Do I Wanna Know? 75
Bruno Mars-That’s What I Like 74
Michael Jackson-Billie Jean 74
Florence + The Machine-Dog Days Are Over 74
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis-Can’t Hold Us (feat. Ray Dalton) 74
Drake-One Dance 73
Childish Gambino-Redbone 73
David Guetta-I’m Good (Blue) 73
Dua Lipa-Don’t Start Now 73
David Kushner-Daylight 72
The Lumineers-Ophelia 72
Doja Cat-Kiss Me More (feat. SZA) 72
Fitz and The Tantrums-Out of My League 71
Ed Sheeran-Shape of You 71
Katy Perry-Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) 71
J. Cole-No Role Modelz 71
One Direction-What Makes You Beautiful 71
TOTO-Africa 70
Mark Ronson-Uptown Funk (feat. Bruno Mars) 70
Maroon 5-Moves Like Jagger – Studio Recording From “The Voice” Performance 70
Mac Miller-The Spins 70
Harry Styles-Watermelon Sugar 69
Elton John-I’m Still Standing 69
Twenty One Pilots-Ride 69
The Weeknd-Save Your Tears 69
Foster The People-Pumped Up Kicks 69
Olivia Rodrigo-good 4 u 69
Kanye West-Flashing Lights 68
Arctic Monkeys-505 68
Doja Cat-Paint The Town Red 68
Imagine Dragons-On Top Of The World 68
Taylor Swift-Blank Space 68
Imagine Dragons-Demons 67
Clean Bandit-Rather Be (feat. Jess Glynne) 67
Frank Ocean-Pink + White 67
Journey-Don’t Stop Believin’ (2022 Remaster) 67
Coldplay-Yellow 67
Harry Styles-Late Night Talking 67
Sam Smith-Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) 67
The Weeknd-Starboy 67
Kendrick Lamar-All The Stars (with SZA) 67
SZA-Kill Bill 67
Billy Joel-Uptown Girl 66

Over 10 years on from its release, Australian singer songwriter Vance Joy’s Riptide is still making fans smile – so much so the track is the most featured song on the playlists people turn to when they fancy listening to uplifting music.

The famed tune featured on over a tenth (12.3%) of all the playlists scanned, included in 122 of the 993 playlists scanned.

Meanwhile, The Killers, Harry Styles and Glass Animals all had songs which made it onto 116 of the ‘feel-good’ music compilations (11.7%).

Unsurprisingly iconic hit Mr. Brightside, arguably the American bands’ most successful song, is The Killers claim to fame on the ranking. Some more recent music comes from pop sensation Harry Styles’ As It Was and English indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves.

The fifth spot is claimed by early 2000s hit Hey Ya by hip hop duo Outkast made up of rappers Big Boi and André 3000, with the pair’s groovy tune inspiring positive feelings on 106 playlists (10.7%).

Following closely behind at 105 mentions (10.6% of playlists) is Everybody Talks by Neon Trees, who actually have The Killers to thank for their nationwide recognition, which came from opening several tour dates for the band back in 2008.

Duo Tony Oller and Malcolm David Kelley are on 104 playlists (10.5%) as a result of their hit Classic – perhaps unsurprisingly as the song is largely responsible for MKTO’s global success.

Both featured 103 times (10.4%), Walk the Moon’s Shut up and Dance and Coldplay’s Viva La Vida make it in the top 10, with the two songs both well-suited for a sing along bound to lift spirits.

Even more than 40 years after it came out, Earth Wind & Fire’s hit September remains popular and is the final song to surpass featuring on more than 100 playlists, making it onto 101.

Top 10 feel-good songs

Artist Song Number of Playlist Appearances Proportion of Playlist Appearances
Vance Joy Riptide 122 12.3%
The Killers Mr. Brightside 116 11.7%
Harry Styles As It Was 116 11.7%
Glass Animals Heat Waves 116 11.7%
Outkast Hey Ya! 106 10.7%
Neon Trees Everybody Talks 105 10.6%
Walk the Moon Shut Up and Dance 104 10.5%
MKTO Classic 103 10.4%
Coldplay Viva La Vida 103 10.4%
Earth, Wind & Fire September 101 10.2%

Another notable mention is Miley Cyrus’ Flowers, which despite only being released in the last year, has already become loved enough as a feel-good song to rank in the top 20, included in 95 playlists.

Commenting on the findings, a Bonus Ninja spokesperson says: “With all the excitement of the holiday season over, many of us find ourselves feeling low in the January month as we settle back into our routines of work and normal life.

“Listening to music is a notoriously good way to boost your mood if you are feeling down in the dumps, with lyrics and rhythms having an ability like no other tool to influence our emotions.

“The only issue is when you can’t find that perfect playlist and you are constantly flicking between numerous ones. These findings remove this problem, by offering a list of Americans favorite songs that are guaranteed to turn your day around.”

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

