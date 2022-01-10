Planning Your Career Focused on Actions, Accountability, and Advocacy

On January 11, 1982, I started my first corporate job in Sugar Land, Texas.

I remember being overly excited about having a job that had banker’s hours from 8 AM until 5 PM during the week, this was a big deal after working in the restaurant and retail industries for a few short and arduous years. The job paid weekly and came with a generous 20 days off a year with the opportunity to earn about 5 days for perfect attendance. It was a dream job!!!

I was in a 16-week probationary period when I started this new job and knew that I could be terminated for any reason during these first several months. I did my best in the training class to be the top student so I could keep my job.

So it was incredulous when I blurted out to some colleagues that I was gay in the first couple of months of having this dream job. I remember going directly to the manager’s office and confessing to her that I had just come out as a gay man to my co-workers and expected to be fired.

Her response has had a significant and lasing impact on me and my career for nearly 40 years. She said that she would not terminate me for that and furthermore, I was the best student who seemed to have a bright and promising future ahead of me. She was not wrong with her prediction.

I experienced significant growth and career advancement during my 18 years with that company. It set the foundation for me to land some more dream jobs over the next 17 years of my career.

Each and every time, I started a new job I had the same euphoria and enthusiasm that is unique to achieving a major milestone in life. I was all to happy to celebrate each of my new jobs when I landed them and developed the habit of gifting myself with something to commemorate the achievement. Celebrations are essential for motivation!!!

When I launched my own business in 2017, I thought I would never have another first day on a new job. I found that signing a client and starting to work with them was much different for me than the feelings of joining a company and being a part of their mission.

The feelings I had on Jaunary 11, 1982 with my first corporate job and with all of the jobs that followed, overwhelmed me on November 15, 2012 when I started my current job. I had the same level of excitement and enthusiasm which was only intensified by my awareness and understanding of what it meant to be a part of a large corporate organization.

By keeping the following three words in mind for nearly 40 years, I have been able to achieve more than I had ever written in all of those short-term and long-term goals back in my 20s. I did not know then how to reach out this far into my career.

1. Action: I have learned throughout my career that being known as someone who gets things done can be a great way to achieve more in my career. I stayed focused on the actions that were needed to develop my empowering leadership style and build a reputation for results.

2. Accountable: I have taken every role that I have had during my career seriously and with that came a sense of responsibility that was in many cases unwavering. I did what I said I was going to do and when I did not, I made sure that I owned it and brought it into the conversation with those I was worked with on whatever work or project.

3. Advocacy: I learned the value of being my own advocate and more importantly the importance of being an advocate for others who I worked with in so many companies during my career. I attribute my instincts and skills for being an ally to my MOM who as a single parent in the 1970s was mistreated because of her gender and her marital status.

A career is a fragile thing that requires attention, action, and accountability in order to sustain any kind of long-term success. I have found that intentionality, determination, and resilience are the things that are most supportive of a thriving career.

How do you treat your career goals?

What parts of your career excite you?

How are you planning for the far out future of your career?

With much gratitude…

—

