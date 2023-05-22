Poverty is a Fact, However, Children’s Education Can’t be Ignored

Inthe village there was a girls’ middle school, however only one matriculant, an old age teacher, was deployed by the government to teach 400 girls. I can only write that there was a building for the school, but no teaching process was possible. Despite my best efforts, I was not able to appoint female teachers for the school. Therefore, I had to enroll my sibling in a private school in the neighboring town.

Now the situation was that two of my siblings were studying in the government school of the village and two were studying in a private school of the neighboring town. I noticed that the family’s behavior was very different with private and government school children. Private school children were not allowed to be absent; they were prepared on time and made to sit in the vehicle on time. On the other hand, the children of government schools were not given as much care. They would get up in the morning, get ready, and leave. And if there was any type of task pending, then they would be kept at home instead of sending them to school.

Parenting And Schooling by Dr. Afzal Badshah

Along with the private school vehicle charges, the school fee, pocket money, and books were also provided at double or quadruple the price compared to the market. A progress report printed at Rs 7 would cost Rs 50, but no one at home ever questioned that this was too costly. On the other hand, at the beginning of the new session, when the children of the government school asked for 50 rupees for the result card, progress report, and diary, the mother said, “I don’t know what the teachers do with the money.”

These situations belong to our entire society. They do not spend on children. Especially if the child is in a government institution, the parents do not even pay the fee. On the other hand, teachers and principals in public schools are often reluctant to ask children for the resources needed for a good education because they think that parents will object. As a result, the children of government institutions are neglected and they continue their education without the necessary resources, which can have a negative effect on their upbringing and development.

It is important for parents to spend on their children’s education. If they are studying in a school that does not pay attention to school diaries or other relevant educational resources, then as a parent you should take matters into your own hands. For example, purchase a diary for daily homework. Provide them with math, alphabet, and science-related kits (toys) so that they can learn in a standardized way. Poverty is a fact in underdeveloped countries, however, we should not compromise on the children education.

Is the diary used for homework in the child’s school or not?

Are educational resources (kits) etc. used in the school or not?

If your child’s school does not have access to these resources, how are you filling the gap?

Afzal Badshah, PhD

It’s Never Late to Learn Parenting-A Comprehensive Guide​

