Racism and the Wealth Divide

Racism defined by a wealth divide

What is the solution?

Is this a curriculum question?

The Racial Wealth Gap is one of the most intractable social questions of the modern age. This informational blog provides information about how these variables play out in various American cities. The graphs are self-explanatory. We will revisit this issue throughout the year.

NOTE-This blog (with the exception of the pictures and introductory remarks) was compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akalimat, PhD

National

https://tinyurl.com/2p99t9j2

http://www.centernyc.org/stark-black-and-white

https://tinyurl.com/2p828apu

https://tinyurl.com/2s4krf5e

Chicago

https://irrpp.uic.edu/state-of-racial-justice/reports/

New York

https://academicworks.cuny.edu/clacls_pubs/17/

Newark

https://prosperitynow.org/resources/racial-wealth-divide-newark

Detroit

https://tinyurl.com/45mswb7s

Boston

https://tinyurl.com/2p9p2pmu

Atlanta

https://www.atlantawealthbuilding.org/racial-wealth-gap

Miami

https://socialequity.duke.edu/portfolio-item/the-color-of-wealth-in-miami/

New Orleans

https://tinyurl.com/u5wu2ube

Los Angeles

https://tinyurl.com/y49yxmed

San Francisco

https://tippingpoint.org/what-we-do/capabilities/research#takingcount

