Racism and the Wealth Divide

Racism defined by a wealth divide
What is the solution?
Is this a curriculum question?
The Racial Wealth Gap is one of the most intractable social questions of the modern age. This informational blog provides information about how these variables play out in various American cities. The graphs are self-explanatory. We will revisit this issue throughout the year.
NOTE-This blog (with the exception of the pictures and introductory remarks) was compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akalimat, PhD
National
https://tinyurl.com/2p99t9j2
http://www.centernyc.org/stark-black-and-white
https://tinyurl.com/2p828apu
https://tinyurl.com/2s4krf5e
Chicago
https://irrpp.uic.edu/state-of-racial-justice/reports/
New York
https://academicworks.cuny.edu/clacls_pubs/17/
Newark
https://prosperitynow.org/resources/racial-wealth-divide-newark
Detroit
https://tinyurl.com/45mswb7s
Boston
https://tinyurl.com/2p9p2pmu
Atlanta
https://www.atlantawealthbuilding.org/racial-wealth-gap
Miami
https://socialequity.duke.edu/portfolio-item/the-color-of-wealth-in-miami/
New Orleans
https://tinyurl.com/u5wu2ube
Los Angeles
https://tinyurl.com/y49yxmed
San Francisco
https://tippingpoint.org/what-we-do/capabilities/research#takingcount
