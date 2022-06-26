Get Daily Email
Racism and the Wealth Divide

Racism and the Wealth Divide

What is the solution?

by

Racism defined by a wealth divide
What is the solution?
Is this a curriculum question?

The Racial Wealth Gap is one of the most intractable social questions of the modern age. This informational blog provides information about how these variables play out in various American cities. The graphs are self-explanatory. We will revisit this issue throughout the year. 

NOTE-This blog (with the exception of the pictures and introductory remarks) was compiled by and reprinted with permission from Abdul Akalimat, PhD

National
https://tinyurl.com/2p99t9j2
http://www.centernyc.org/stark-black-and-white
https://tinyurl.com/2p828apu
https://tinyurl.com/2s4krf5e

Chicago
https://irrpp.uic.edu/state-of-racial-justice/reports/

New York
https://academicworks.cuny.edu/clacls_pubs/17/

Newark
https://prosperitynow.org/resources/racial-wealth-divide-newark

Detroit
https://tinyurl.com/45mswb7s

Boston
https://tinyurl.com/2p9p2pmu

Atlanta
https://www.atlantawealthbuilding.org/racial-wealth-gap

Miami
https://socialequity.duke.edu/portfolio-item/the-color-of-wealth-in-miami/

New Orleans
https://tinyurl.com/u5wu2ube

Los Angeles
https://tinyurl.com/y49yxmed

San Francisco
https://tippingpoint.org/what-we-do/capabilities/research#takingcount

Previously Published on Historian Speaks

About Stephen G. Hall, PhD

Stephen G. Hall, PhD is the founder and publisher of Historianspeaks.org. He is a trained Historian and former Section Editor. He specializes in African American intellectual history. He is the author of A Faithful Account of the Race: African American Writing in Nineteenth Century America (UNC Press, 2009). Follow him on Twitter @historianspeaks

