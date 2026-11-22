How do culture, illness, memory, and mortality shape our experience of time?

Scott Douglas Jacobsen and Sapira Cahana explore subjective time through existential philosophy, cultural memory, disability, trauma, literature, ageing, and end-of-life care. Cahana discusses how therapists can understand clients’ temporal experiences without imposing frameworks or assuming a universal path through life.

Sapira Cahana is a psychosocial expert and multifaith chaplain specializing in existential and relational therapy. Her work integrates philosophy, human rights, ritual studies, and Jewish studies. She supports clients navigating identity, caregiving, chronic illness, grief, and life transitions, emphasizing collaboration, dignity, meaning, and the relationships through which people understand themselves and others.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: Welcome back to Existential Exchange with Sapira Cahana. Today’s topic, of Sapira’s choice, is time. Many existential philosophers and thinkers have talked and written about this. What is time existentially? What is it as a subjective experience?

Sapira Cahana: That’s a great question. First, let’s take a quick look at what Western philosophy does with time.

The pre-Socratics were big into talking about time. Famously, Heraclitus says you can’t step into the same river twice. You won’t be the same person, right? The pre-Socratics are really concerned with cosmology. First, they start with the cosmological experience of time.

For example, Anaximander talks about the apeiron, the infinite or the boundless, and he conceptualizes time through the infinite. This is true of many traditions. You start with cosmology and end up with subjective experience: world time, and then the individual’s experience of time.

In an existential view, for example, in Being and Time, Heidegger talks about clock time, which is the ticking of a clock, and then authentic time, which is the experience that a human being has with time. He conceptualizes time as related to our being, Dasein. We don’t exist in time as an object would in its decay, but we have this subjective experience that shapes our own understanding of our temporality.

That’s a large swath, broad strokes of the paintbrush, from the pre-Socratic conceptualization to one of the most famous books in existential philosophy.

Jacobsen: How do people conceive of time when they’re in a session with a psychosocial expert?

Cahana: Excellent. Time is one of the loci of the deepest ruptures in relationships, especially in cultural understandings of time. You really get a sense of culture in how people conceptualize time. Most people don’t develop their own construct of time. It’s really where they’re situated in their own culture.

For example, there’s a term in research, WEIRD: Western, educated, industrialized, rich, democratic, right? In that orientation to the world, there’s an understanding that time is universal. There’s a past, there’s a present, there’s a future. Time marches on through the arrow of time. It’s quite linear. This is one understanding of time, but it’s definitely not universal.

When I’m in a session with someone who conceptualizes time that way, I try to engage: What is your relationship to the past? I do a lot of work with time. I get a sense of your relationship to the past. What’s your experience of the future? Are you more future-oriented? Are you more past-oriented? What’s your layering of time? Are you simultaneously here and elsewhere?

Walter Benjamin really conceptualizes a Jewish version of time. He introduces messianic time. There’s the angel of history, and eventually there’s this moment when we conceptualize time as stopping. Time won’t be. There’s going to be a ceasing of time, not in terms of death, but in terms of an imaginal force that’s pushing us forward into messianic time.

When doing work with a person who has this concept of messianism, of this age of ceased time where things live more fluidly, it is not a linear progression but really a spiralling one, moving towards but also weaving backwards in time. That person’s whole orientation to their being is different. There’s this whole direction of life where one can hold oneself in an alternate space, not just as a subject subjected to time, but actually being able to conceptualize oneself elsewhere. There are different ideas.

Jacobsen: Do you bring any of this up with clients explicitly, or do you ease it in more subtly?

Cahana: It’s part of my assessment. It’s part of my getting into the texture of a person, really trying to understand: What are the conditions of their life? How are they being oriented? How is that orientation steering them?

Walter Benjamin has this concept of layered time, but there’s also a thinker, Christina Sharpe, out of Toronto. She has a book that came out maybe ten years ago called In the Wake: On Blackness and Being. She makes a very strong claim that there’s no such thing as neutral time. If you look at the Black experience, there’s a historical progression from the experience of enslavement to now that’s layered on top of the present.

In the experience of self in the world, there’s a temporal history moving between history, present, and future that one has to reconcile in everyday life. They’re not in a neutral experience of time. She has this term, “wake work.” It’s working on being able to attend to remembering and resisting the conditions, and also integrating the kind of knowledge that transforms one’s experience.

Not that we can make any assumption about any person who sits before us when we’re in an encounter, but Dasein, the experience of Heideggerian time, the messianic time of Walter Benjamin, and Christina Sharpe’s In the Wake: On Blackness and Being, and this wake work are completely different cultures informing how one moves through the world and experiences one’s own subjective experience.

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There’s no one existential experience of time. Each ideological change, each conceptual change, changes the subjective experience one has of one’s time on this earth and one’s existential crisis.

Jacobsen: Does philosophy help people in those existential crises, or does the simple act of working with a qualified person help them process? Do most people need scaffolding, or can they go through the process without it?

Basically, without knowing how the slide is built, you ride down the slide, enjoy the ride, and come out at the end having processed. Or do people generally need the scaffolding?

Cahana: The mark of any expert is to allow someone who’s not an expert to drop in and experience. Do you have to be a bridge maker to walk across a bridge? No. It does transform your experience if you have a little bit of basic knowledge of what’s going on, sure.

As a psychosocial expert, we have to be very careful and parsimonious about what ideologies we bring to other people, what we’re imposing as frameworks.

It’s helpful to be able to locate the genealogy of ideas, such as a massive concept like time. Are we talking about E = mc2 and the theory of relativity? Or are we talking about the subjective experience? Being able to locate ideas on the tree of knowledge, just as we can distinguish between different kinds of primates, apes, and birds on the tree of life in biology, does help as a biologist.

When someone comes to you, and you’re available to be present for them, they might not know how to locate their conversation in time by referencing a book, but people have an intuition about how they relate to time. It’s up to the person listening, the interlocutor who’s holding space, to be able to say: This is maybe part of this larger idea. Let me listen to this person, because they’re really the expert. But how do I understand? Where am I doing the work with these ideas? Where am I doing that work?

Existential psychotherapists and psychosocial experts really are working hard at these ideas. Not every person who’s in the larger field of psychosocial work or care work is going through this, but this is where we get into dangerous terrain with implicit bias.

Another really important caveat is that knowledge production is already skewed toward education systems with their own culling traditions that privilege elite knowledge. It’s quite heady to think about the theory of time in a session, an encounter, or whatever psychosocial experience one has.

However, the alternative is that when experts don’t do this work, they’re imposing very unprocessed ideas. They’re importing from corporate culture and their own intuition, which is shaped by their cultural biases. That becomes very complex. The larger wellness culture may really be talking about a very specific experience of the world, of being able-bodied.

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There’s that assertion of, and confrontation between, corporate wellness speak and a person’s phenomenological experience of their own being and time. We talk about a life full of infinite potential. This is very common, especially in youth culture. There’s this idea that we are of infinite potential. We have lots of mythologies around infinite potential: rags-to-riches stories, the movement from one state of being, people who have chronic illness and then come out of chronic illness, all sorts of experiences.

What happens to lots of people is that when they’re in their own lived experience, in their own life-world, and in an encounter with another person, they say: I don’t really feel that I have an open future that is beyond my wildest dreams, that can exceed whatever is possible and known of this world. I’m going to live a magical life, the life I’ve dreamed of since I could speak. I, too, can be an astronaut without having studied or gone through those processes.

What ends up happening is that we have an intuition that the assumption about the pace, sequence, and predictability of a “normal life” isn’t what we’re encountering. There’s an intuition. Sometimes there’s real articulation; sometimes we’re not able to articulate it, for many reasons.

A very good thinker on this is Alison Kafer, who wrote Feminist, Queer, Crip. She talks about curative time. It’s about moving through time, first working through what ableism has done, and then allowing room for what a future could look like: both feeling the inhibition, feeling the structural violence that’s happening to the body and to the self, and then being able to encounter the future.

Jacobsen: How does someone with a disability that has recently been imposed on them encounter non-disabled others and disabled others when they themselves are adjusting to this newly disabled or less able existence? What does existential therapy bring to the table here? How do they experience time? Is there an immediacy that’s more readily apparent?

Cahana: Excellent. This is work that I do very often. This is part of my life’s work. It’s vulnerable, and it’s not necessarily well articulated because it’s fast. When a sudden change happens, there are massive shifts.

Being adjacent to people, and privileged to be adjacent to them, I get to witness how the story gets written: what information recedes into the background and, more importantly, what comes to the fore. Over time, people start narrativizing and expressing what’s transpired. They collect the seeds of their experience.

Their experience of time is often that they feel subjected to time. They feel powerless. One day someone has a hemorrhage in their brain. They’re driving, the world is disappearing, and they crash their car. They had a hemorrhage, and then they’re in a crash, but they don’t have any recollection of this experience.

Their families come into this experience. They experience it through the eyes of their loved ones who are witnessing it, and then they have their own experience. There’s a negotiation between intimate others and the self. Then they bring in experts. Often, when someone’s in this kind of situation, when there’s a hemorrhage, they enter an institution, maybe a hospital or rehabilitation, often a hospital.

Suddenly, there’s more information being thrown at them. How do they navigate? How utterly confusing. First, they may not remember what’s transpired. They feel disoriented. The key word is “disoriented.” To what? To time and space. No idea.

So much of the early work is getting a sense of someone’s orientation. Where are they in time and space? Do they have any damage to the prefrontal cortex? Do they have damage to the limbic system? That might inform where they are.

Then they have this experience where they endure and wait until they can gather the information and maintain it. Sometimes there are irrevocable changes, where something transpires and that’s the new life. Sometimes people have an experience, and then there’s healing that happens.

Where does one situate this whole anomaly of time in one’s life, where there was an illness or an event that’s maybe very protracted? Maybe it’s very long. Maybe it’s three years of a cancer experience, and then they go back to another experience afterwards. There are so many experiences that change our time.

This is why any good psychosocial expert stays very true to what the person in front of them is presenting, rather than imposing a framework. I can have a preference for Walter Benjamin, Heidegger, Alison Kafer, or anyone, but it’s really up to the person to tell me: What is their philosophy of time? What’s transpiring for them? What are they innovating? What am I privy to? It’s so significant.

Jacobsen: Someone has non-physical damage, but damage to the actual infrastructure of their psychology. They have some neurological damage where the sense of time itself has been scarred: loss of memory, loss of identity, loss of identification of others, or some diagnosis where their cognition is going to decline rapidly and their sense of time gets warped before the lights are completely off. Where does existential therapy or psychosocial expertise come into play there?

Cahana: Trauma transforms. People who live with PTSD can have very significant impairments to their experience of time. They can have such intense impairments that they have dissociative and depersonalized episodes where they barely recognize their own experience and themselves.

It’s not that the trauma has to be, on a scale from least traumatic to most traumatic, the most traumatic. It’s not any objective measure. For human beings, let’s say, for example, a typhoon happens today. Hopefully it never will. If a typhoon happens, most people don’t necessarily have PTSD. They can, but they don’t necessarily have it from acts of nature.

Often PTSD happens when there’s a social experience, a relational experience where there might be intentional harm being done. An extraordinary event, where one’s walking down the street and experiences violence, or where one has experienced intimate partner violence and there’s a question about intent, is when people can have very significant experiences of PTSD and trauma.

There’s a whole study and theory of this. From those experiences, one can completely lose identification with oneself. There are studies where you call someone’s name. How do you reach someone who’s in a derealized, depersonalized, or dissociative state? It’s very confusing.

Actually, one of the healers is time. It’s distance from the traumatic events. One helpful gauge is the DSM, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. It’s all about the relationship with time. It’s about function, how one experiences it. Is there an impairment to functioning in the person’s own assessment, in the assessment of others, and in the assessment of the expert?

Then it’s how long. What’s the duration? What’s the duration of one’s depressive episode? What’s the duration of one’s grief? What’s the duration? That transforms one’s assessment of severity. How long has it been since you’ve been able to take a shower, get out of bed? When was the last time that you…? What’s bringing you here? How did we get here? These are all questions around time.

Jacobsen: Our experience of time relative to objective measures of time: time speeds up relative to objective time. I don’t necessarily have to go into the neuroscience of that, but what does that mean for the narratives we tell ourselves?

In a hypothetical case, a normal, healthy person in a relatively wealthy country in the early twenty-first century will get approximately 80 to 85 years. Let’s say there are no cognitive or physical impairments. They get to that top age, and then they expire. What’s the arc of the experience of time like in that healthy example, which is probably still most people?

Cahana: People describe a quickening. They talk about integration. The theorist behind this is Erik Erikson. Erik Erikson is a genius. He talks about how different stages of life bring different questions. The last stage of Erikson’s psychosocial developmental model, which is phenomenal, is the integration stage. The dialectic is despair, I think.

Despair, maybe integrity and despair, right? The previous stage is about generativity versus stagnation. Later in life, it’s integrity and despair. The experience of older adulthood is: What do I do with the life? That’s Erik Erikson’s model.

He is someone I am interested in a lot because he talks about the dialectic, the tension point. What’s one framework we can use to ask questions within a long-term developmental model? He’s very helpful in navigating how people are processing their own information.

Jacobsen: Are there any good literary examples of the subjective experience of time? If you take James Joyce’s A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, you see this development, and the language becomes more sophisticated.

In his next big piece, Ulysses, he follows a single day, now celebrated as Bloomsday. It’s also the first time that Nora Barnacle took him to the side and ‘made him a man.’ On Bloomsday, they’re celebrating not just literary stuff; they’re celebrating his first whatever.

It’s a representation of intersubjective, social time, narratively. Then Finnegans Wake gets more into semi-chaotic, semi-structured dream time. As one foreword to the book said when I read it as a teenager, the first thing to understand about this book is that it is essentially unreadable.

I wish I had read that part. It was a very long camping trip to read it. What do these different senses of time, represented literarily, tell us about our psychology? It’s not just a ticker tape running binary code. That’s certainly something we can adapt to, but our subjectivity of time is plural.

Cahana: A book, In Search of Lost Time, right? Marcel Proust. It’s a whole book of philosophical musings and going back in time, with the famous opening of the madeleine, memory, and nostalgia. That’s a famous expression of time.

There’s Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf, and her experiences of memory and her regrets. I guess the difference is between how I recall, clock time and authentic time, the experience of one’s own time.

So much of a mark of great art is trying to work through memory and forgetfulness and what it means to move in the world in relationship with time. In any Emily Dickinson poem, every dash elongates time and the space between each word.

Jacobsen: Have you ever met someone in palliative care who has had no regrets at the end of life, who has used their time well?

Cahana: Yes.

Jacobsen: How do they characterize it?

Cahana: Some people feel ready, and they describe that readiness. They often describe the different markers of their own vision of success. Sometimes they’ll say, “I wasn’t a wealthy person, but I did do X, Y, and Z really well.”

They’re doing a grand summation of what they experience and what they’ve experienced in their life. Often, they talk about how they’ve developed over time. I’ve been very privileged to meet people at the end of their life who invited me in. I feel it’s a massive gift. They did not have to meet one new face, and they allowed me to enter into this very sacred space.

They would talk about some of their regrets, but not with that kind of grip on life, with ease—some things they didn’t do so well. There was a kind of integration between the qualities they were proud of and the qualities they felt maybe were not enough. There was a reconciliation that I was let into, between who they hoped to become, their social expectations, and who they did become.

Jacobsen: What’s your description of this idea of objectively subjectivized meta-time that we’re grasping at?

Cahana: There’s chronological time, and then there’s our experience. How we experience it foregrounds the interruption of chronological time. There’s an interruption that happens, and it’s our interpolation of what’s happened, what’s transpired, our whole grand history, our whole cosmology.

We do something very similar to the pre-Socratics, each of us. That’s how we create the cosmology of the self. How did we come into being? What is our grand history? What do our ancestors look like? What will our descendants be? What is our legacy? What is our past telling us? Where are we stuck? Where have we moved? What is important to us?

The way that we conceptualize our subjective experience is the way that we interpret objective reality. It even informs how much we want to attach to objective reality. It’s essential to conceptualize the self in time, our being in time, and how each person, each culture, each world is defining it.

Jacobsen: Thank you for your time.

Cahana: Thank you for your time.

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Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Writer and Editor for The Good Men Project with more than 2,000 publications on the platform. He is the Founder and Publisher of In-Sight Publishing (ISBN: 978-1-0692343; 978-1-0673505) and Editor-in-Chief of In-Sight: Interviews (ISSN: 2369-6885). He writes for International Policy Digest (ISSN: 2332–9416), The Humanist (Print: ISSN, 0018-7399; Online: ISSN, 2163-3576), Basic Income Earth Network (UK Registered Charity 1177066), Humanist Perspectives (ISSN: 1719-6337), A Further Inquiry (SubStack), Vocal, Medium, The New Enlightenment Project, The Washington Outsider, rabble.ca, and other media. His bibliography index can be found via the Jacobsen Bank at In-Sight Publishing comprised of more than 10,000 articles, interviews, and republications, in more than 200 outlets. He has served in national and international leadership roles within humanist and media organizations, held several academic, media, and research institution fellowships, and currently serves on numerous international boards. He is a member in good standing in numerous media organizations, including the Canadian Association of Journalists, PEN Canada (CRA: 88916 2541 RR0001), and Reporters Without Borders (SIREN: 343 684 221/SIRET: 343 684 221 00041/EIN: 20-0708028), and others.

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