Scared You’ll Never Get Over Them? Watch This [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
0:00
as she put it in her email she can hear
0:03
him having sex
0:05
in the Next Room
0:07
while she’s trying to get over him
0:10
[Music]
0:14
we have an email gang
0:17
[Music]
0:19
this email has sailed its way
0:21
across the globe a very special missive
0:25
because if you remember a couple of
0:26
weeks ago I said where do we get our
0:29
least listeners and I pinpointed this is
0:33
a piece of a piece of data everyone’s
0:34
looking for when they’re trying to build
0:36
a podcast they’re very useful and we
0:39
looked at you know some of the smaller
0:41
countries where they come from we found
0:43
that there was one month where we had
0:45
one listener from the Democratic
0:48
Republic of Congo and lo and behold that
0:52
one listener has emailed in Matthew well
0:55
can I just say if we are gonna have a
0:57
listener from the Democratic Republic of
1:00
Congo I’m at least glad that they are a
1:04
loyal listener
1:05
not a one-time listener because we I’ll
1:08
I’ll be honest Steve we can’t afford to
1:10
lose a listener in the Congo not not at
1:13
this rate well it depends on how they
1:15
you what what the email says okay yes it
1:17
could be okay is it a good email it
1:19
could be I am so done with this podcast
1:22
um let’s uh well subject line it says Dr
1:26
Congo listener it’s me
1:29
hey Matthew I laughed out loud the day
1:32
the other day catching up on old
1:34
episodes and hearing you all speculate
1:36
about a tour in Congo based on your one
1:38
subscriber as your audience of one here
1:41
I can promise that 100 of your fans so
1:43
far would be in attendance love it I
1:46
start
1:47
I started listening after a very sudden
1:49
breakup some months ago with someone I
1:51
had a passionate and fast-moving
1:53
relationship with one day I was the man
1:56
of her life and the next day when I had
1:58
to travel some weeks for work something
2:00
didn’t click he’s quoting it her words
2:03
and it was over
2:04
I’ve since moved back to Europe and
2:06
she’s still in Congo we’re both nomadic
2:10
humanitarian Aid workers and building a
2:13
stable relationship in our line of work
2:15
is very challenging I was ready to build
2:17
our Castle to use Matt’s metaphor but
2:20
she left the job site with a short text
2:22
message to pursue an ex-boyfriend
2:24
halfway across the world
2:26
I went no contact but she resurfaces
2:28
again and again with offers of
2:29
friendship whenever I come back for work
2:31
trips here in the Congo
2:33
although I’ve communicated several times
2:36
I can’t be her friend and she should
2:38
only reach out if something changes for
2:40
her she still keeps tabs on me anyway
2:43
I’m back in Congo now and listening to
2:45
love life in the gym today after she
2:47
resurfaced again last week to ask for a
2:49
drink while also communicating that a
2:51
future for us will never be in the cards
2:54
another day trying to learn your biggest
2:56
lesson if she didn’t choose me despite
2:58
the incredible chemistry that makes her
3:01
the wrong person if you have a couple of
3:03
words of encouragement I would be
3:05
grateful love you all keep up the
3:07
incredible work and that’s from loik I
3:10
love it and I was gonna say loik at one
3:13
point you said you moved to Europe and I
3:14
was terrified that our one listener in
3:17
the Congo was actually no longer in the
3:19
Congo
3:20
but it’s okay he’s back in the corner
3:21
good to hear you’re back well
3:24
I’m sorry I’m sorry that you’re going
3:26
through that and when you look it’s what
3:30
it’s hard enough to to try to move on
3:32
from somebody when we are grieving the
3:35
relationship and the loss of that person
3:37
in our lives but it’s it can feel near
3:40
impossible when that person doesn’t
3:43
actually make it easy for us to move on
3:47
now I was going to say when that person
3:50
doesn’t let us move on but that would
3:52
have been a trap and it’s a trap a lot
3:55
of people fall into is this idea that
3:57
someone isn’t letting me move on
3:59
we choose to move on
4:03
we can we must never ever give that
4:06
power to somebody else
4:08
and there will be situations in life
4:13
where it is extraordinarily difficult to
4:16
move on because of the situation we’re
4:18
in I’ll give you an example loik do you
4:20
want to do you want to hear one that’s
4:21
harder than what you’re dealing with
4:22
right now in terms of someone having
4:26
someone not not making it easy for them
4:29
to move on we had an email
4:32
from someone who is in college
4:35
who
4:37
was seeing a guy really liked him they
4:40
were hitting it off hooking up seeing
4:42
each other regularly
4:44
and at a certain point he she was
4:48
monogamous with him that he was no
4:50
longer monogamous with her and had
4:52
started saying basically I want to be
4:54
able to do my thing and so she continued
4:56
to kind of see him while he was going
4:59
out and having like one-night stands and
5:01
it would make her deeply unhappy and
5:03
eventually she said I can’t do this
5:05
anymore
5:06
you know we have to stop this because
5:09
this is just making me feel awful
5:11
well that was fine except they along
5:16
with a couple of other housemates had
5:18
signed a lease
5:19
on a place
5:21
for a year
5:22
and so he was not only living with her
5:26
but his wall was the adjoining wall to
5:30
hers
5:32
and as she put it in her email she can
5:35
hear him having sex
5:38
in the Next Room
5:39
while she’s trying to get over him there
5:43
are situations in life
5:46
that make it
5:48
extraordinarily difficult
5:50
to move on
5:52
and one would argue that that one is up
5:56
there aside from the fact that let’s
5:58
even look on the bright side of that you
6:00
weren’t married to him for 10 years it’s
6:04
a kind of college romance So to that
6:07
extent I’m not minimizing the pain of it
6:10
but there’s a there’s a much worse
6:13
situation you could have found yourself
6:14
in
6:15
that being said very very very very very
6:18
difficult but even in that situation
6:23
you cannot delegate to somebody else the
6:27
responsibility of
6:30
helping you to move on or letting you
6:32
move on you can’t give that power to
6:34
another person even in that situation at
6:37
college
6:38
you could say my mental health is more
6:40
important than staying in this house so
6:43
I’m going to make it my number one
6:44
mission to find someone I can sublet my
6:46
room to
6:47
and I’m going to do that you could say I
6:50
am going to beg one of my other
6:54
housemates to swap rooms with me and
6:56
even offer to pay a bit more just so
6:58
that I can be in a different room in
7:00
this place because I cannot be in the
7:03
adjoining room with this person or
7:06
you throw on every time things start to
7:08
get hot and heavy in that uh adjacent
7:10
bedroom you throw on Rick Astley and you
7:13
Rick roll them on repeat blaring you
7:15
leave the house and you just you ruin
7:17
their mood that’s not bad I mean also a
7:21
possibility
7:23
get creative that Rickroll you ever
7:25
heard I don’t know Rick Ross are still
7:27
doing this yeah but it was like you know
7:29
the thing to do about five years ago was
7:31
to just oh open up this link somebody
7:33
sent over a great song but it wasn’t a
7:34
great song it was Rick Astley wait how
7:37
does the song go Steve never gonna give
7:39
that one yeah yeah Never Gonna Give You
7:41
Up
7:42
can’t believe Audrey’s never been Rick
7:44
Rolled well I think it’s a good song
7:46
that’s probably why you’ve never been
7:48
Rick Rolled is it wouldn’t work on you I
7:50
am a song God popular people you know
7:52
like I I remember I can’t remember the
7:54
name of the person that sent in that
7:55
email
7:56
about living in the next the room next
7:59
door but
8:01
you you really you have options we tell
8:05
ourselves like I’m stuck in this
8:06
situation but there’s always options and
8:09
there’s always ways and by the way you
8:12
could also if let’s say for whatever
8:14
reason she absolutely cannot leave this
8:16
room and in the email she didn’t say
8:18
that she said I really love this room
8:20
right like I really don’t want to move
8:22
room I really like my room I’ve got it
8:24
set up the way I want it and so on
8:26
um even if you could not leave that room
8:29
then you can still say to us you can you
8:31
can tell yourself a different story
8:33
like hey I don’t have to unlike other
8:36
people who are going are they off
8:38
thinking about me could something still
8:40
happen who knows you can you don’t have
8:43
that problem
8:44
you can be like I they’re literally with
8:48
someone in the Next Room I am going to
8:50
move on with my life I am I am not this
8:54
what could be more of a visceral
8:57
in my face representation of the fact
8:59
that this is the wrong person for me
9:02
then I can hear them in the Next Room
9:04
with somebody else this you could argue
9:06
that one thing it gives you is you are
9:09
robbed of the fantasy of the fact that
9:12
it it might still be something or that
9:14
this person is is Mo is this incredible
9:17
person that you’ve made them out to be
9:20
so
9:21
and in the case of loic in Congo
9:26
I would say you don’t have someone in
9:29
the next door room you’re allowing
9:31
someone to reach out to you because you
9:33
either still have them on your social
9:34
media or because you haven’t told them
9:36
hey no
9:39
stop texting me I am moving on and
9:43
you’ve made it quite clear that you want
9:45
me to move on so that’s exactly what I’m
9:47
going to do
9:49
and I I don’t want you to be texting me
9:52
anymore
9:55
that’s how to stop someone and if you’re
9:58
not saying that then you have to ask
10:01
yourself loik why am I still holding on
10:04
because that’s a that’s a version of
10:06
Still Holding On
10:08
is not telling someone that because
10:10
you’re hoping that it might lead
10:11
somewhere your job is to take ownership
10:14
of your own breakup and you’re moving on
10:17
and you do that by setting boundaries
10:19
now in the wake of the breakup
10:23
as I said I’m sorry you’re going through
10:24
this
10:26
um
10:26
but the sooner you actually break ties
10:30
with this person the sooner you can move
10:33
on and find something else that is going
10:36
to make this less and less relevant in
10:39
your life
10:41
before you go I have a free video for
10:43
you to watch over at
10:44
moveonstrong.com if you right now keep
10:48
obsessing over somebody that you are
10:50
struggling to get over maybe because
10:51
part of you wants them back but you also
10:53
kind of know that might be a terrible
10:54
idea but also part of you wants to move
10:56
on but you don’t know how because you
10:58
don’t feel strong enough
11:00
go watch this video I promise you it’s
11:02
going to help the link is
11:04
moveonstrong.com and it’s free I’ll see
11:07
you there
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You might also like these from The Good Men Project:
|.. In Modern Relationships, We Cheat Every Single Day
|Compliments Men Would Love to Hear More Often
|.10 Things Good Men Should Never Do in a Relationship
|It’s Not Just Sex That He is Longing For. It’s This
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock.com