Scared You’ll Never Get Over Them? Watch This [Video]

as she put it in her email she can hear

him having sex

in the Next Room

while she’s trying to get over him

we have an email gang

this email has sailed its way

across the globe a very special missive

because if you remember a couple of

weeks ago I said where do we get our

least listeners and I pinpointed this is

a piece of a piece of data everyone’s

looking for when they’re trying to build

a podcast they’re very useful and we

looked at you know some of the smaller

countries where they come from we found

that there was one month where we had

one listener from the Democratic

Republic of Congo and lo and behold that

one listener has emailed in Matthew well

can I just say if we are gonna have a

listener from the Democratic Republic of

Congo I’m at least glad that they are a

loyal listener

not a one-time listener because we I’ll

I’ll be honest Steve we can’t afford to

lose a listener in the Congo not not at

this rate well it depends on how they

you what what the email says okay yes it

could be okay is it a good email it

could be I am so done with this podcast

um let’s uh well subject line it says Dr

Congo listener it’s me

hey Matthew I laughed out loud the day

the other day catching up on old

episodes and hearing you all speculate

about a tour in Congo based on your one

subscriber as your audience of one here

I can promise that 100 of your fans so

far would be in attendance love it I

start

I started listening after a very sudden

breakup some months ago with someone I

had a passionate and fast-moving

relationship with one day I was the man

of her life and the next day when I had

to travel some weeks for work something

didn’t click he’s quoting it her words

and it was over

I’ve since moved back to Europe and

she’s still in Congo we’re both nomadic

humanitarian Aid workers and building a

stable relationship in our line of work

is very challenging I was ready to build

our Castle to use Matt’s metaphor but

she left the job site with a short text

message to pursue an ex-boyfriend

halfway across the world

I went no contact but she resurfaces

again and again with offers of

friendship whenever I come back for work

trips here in the Congo

although I’ve communicated several times

I can’t be her friend and she should

only reach out if something changes for

her she still keeps tabs on me anyway

I’m back in Congo now and listening to

love life in the gym today after she

resurfaced again last week to ask for a

drink while also communicating that a

future for us will never be in the cards

another day trying to learn your biggest

lesson if she didn’t choose me despite

the incredible chemistry that makes her

the wrong person if you have a couple of

words of encouragement I would be

grateful love you all keep up the

incredible work and that’s from loik I

love it and I was gonna say loik at one

point you said you moved to Europe and I

was terrified that our one listener in

the Congo was actually no longer in the

Congo

but it’s okay he’s back in the corner

good to hear you’re back well

I’m sorry I’m sorry that you’re going

through that and when you look it’s what

it’s hard enough to to try to move on

from somebody when we are grieving the

relationship and the loss of that person

in our lives but it’s it can feel near

impossible when that person doesn’t

actually make it easy for us to move on

now I was going to say when that person

doesn’t let us move on but that would

have been a trap and it’s a trap a lot

of people fall into is this idea that

someone isn’t letting me move on

we choose to move on

we can we must never ever give that

power to somebody else

and there will be situations in life

where it is extraordinarily difficult to

move on because of the situation we’re

in I’ll give you an example loik do you

want to do you want to hear one that’s

harder than what you’re dealing with

right now in terms of someone having

someone not not making it easy for them

to move on we had an email

from someone who is in college

who

was seeing a guy really liked him they

were hitting it off hooking up seeing

each other regularly

and at a certain point he she was

monogamous with him that he was no

longer monogamous with her and had

started saying basically I want to be

able to do my thing and so she continued

to kind of see him while he was going

out and having like one-night stands and

it would make her deeply unhappy and

eventually she said I can’t do this

anymore

you know we have to stop this because

this is just making me feel awful

well that was fine except they along

with a couple of other housemates had

signed a lease

on a place

for a year

and so he was not only living with her

but his wall was the adjoining wall to

hers

and as she put it in her email she can

hear him having sex

in the Next Room

while she’s trying to get over him there

are situations in life

that make it

extraordinarily difficult

to move on

and one would argue that that one is up

there aside from the fact that let’s

even look on the bright side of that you

weren’t married to him for 10 years it’s

a kind of college romance So to that

extent I’m not minimizing the pain of it

but there’s a there’s a much worse

situation you could have found yourself

in

that being said very very very very very

difficult but even in that situation

you cannot delegate to somebody else the

responsibility of

helping you to move on or letting you

move on you can’t give that power to

another person even in that situation at

college

you could say my mental health is more

important than staying in this house so

I’m going to make it my number one

mission to find someone I can sublet my

room to

and I’m going to do that you could say I

am going to beg one of my other

housemates to swap rooms with me and

even offer to pay a bit more just so

that I can be in a different room in

this place because I cannot be in the

adjoining room with this person or

you throw on every time things start to

get hot and heavy in that uh adjacent

bedroom you throw on Rick Astley and you

Rick roll them on repeat blaring you

leave the house and you just you ruin

their mood that’s not bad I mean also a

possibility

get creative that Rickroll you ever

heard I don’t know Rick Ross are still

doing this yeah but it was like you know

the thing to do about five years ago was

to just oh open up this link somebody

sent over a great song but it wasn’t a

great song it was Rick Astley wait how

does the song go Steve never gonna give

that one yeah yeah Never Gonna Give You

Up

can’t believe Audrey’s never been Rick

Rolled well I think it’s a good song

that’s probably why you’ve never been

Rick Rolled is it wouldn’t work on you I

am a song God popular people you know

like I I remember I can’t remember the

name of the person that sent in that

email

about living in the next the room next

door but

you you really you have options we tell

ourselves like I’m stuck in this

situation but there’s always options and

there’s always ways and by the way you

could also if let’s say for whatever

reason she absolutely cannot leave this

room and in the email she didn’t say

that she said I really love this room

right like I really don’t want to move

room I really like my room I’ve got it

set up the way I want it and so on

um even if you could not leave that room

then you can still say to us you can you

can tell yourself a different story

like hey I don’t have to unlike other

people who are going are they off

thinking about me could something still

happen who knows you can you don’t have

that problem

you can be like I they’re literally with

someone in the Next Room I am going to

move on with my life I am I am not this

what could be more of a visceral

in my face representation of the fact

that this is the wrong person for me

then I can hear them in the Next Room

with somebody else this you could argue

that one thing it gives you is you are

robbed of the fantasy of the fact that

it it might still be something or that

this person is is Mo is this incredible

person that you’ve made them out to be

so

and in the case of loic in Congo

I would say you don’t have someone in

the next door room you’re allowing

someone to reach out to you because you

either still have them on your social

media or because you haven’t told them

hey no

stop texting me I am moving on and

you’ve made it quite clear that you want

me to move on so that’s exactly what I’m

going to do

and I I don’t want you to be texting me

anymore

that’s how to stop someone and if you’re

not saying that then you have to ask

yourself loik why am I still holding on

because that’s a that’s a version of

Still Holding On

is not telling someone that because

you’re hoping that it might lead

somewhere your job is to take ownership

of your own breakup and you’re moving on

and you do that by setting boundaries

now in the wake of the breakup

as I said I’m sorry you’re going through

this

um

but the sooner you actually break ties

with this person the sooner you can move

on and find something else that is going

to make this less and less relevant in

your life

before you go I have a free video for

you to watch over at

moveonstrong.com if you right now keep

obsessing over somebody that you are

struggling to get over maybe because

part of you wants them back but you also

kind of know that might be a terrible

idea but also part of you wants to move

on but you don’t know how because you

don’t feel strong enough

go watch this video I promise you it’s

going to help the link is

moveonstrong.com and it’s free I’ll see

you there

