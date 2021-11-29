Should You Ever Feel Guilty for Wanting More?

This blog is written at the request of a friend. This friend is older and wiser than I am, but he must want to hear what I have to say about this topic. Brave man, indeed.

The reason he proposed this topic, I am assuming, is because he, like so many of us, DO want more.

We want more intimacy. We want more acceptance. We want more forgiveness.

We want more smiles and more laughter. We want more down time, doing “nothing” with that person we love.

We might have great relationships with friends. We might even have great kids and grandkids. We might not have any of those, but we have our four-legged companions…and that is fulfilling to us.

But it’s not ALL of what we want.

I find, as I age, grief accompanies the daily course of life. There are things that I will never do that I dreamt of doing while I was younger.

When I was a child and young adult, I trained and prepared myself to become an opera singer-a lyric coluratura soprano. I wanted nothing more than to sing Handel and Bach, Rossini operas, trill, and do runs until I died. Nothing more.

But life happens. We make choices that put us in complete dissonance with that former dream. We make choices that check the boxes of the life that other people wanted for us, even without us consciously knowing it.

And then, sometimes, in order to deal with the everyday grief, we try to numb ourselves with alchohol, extreme exercise, over-work, or food. There are countless ways to numb the pain.

And…we check out. We check out for years, even. We miss much of our children’s lives, our partner’s struggles, the joys and the pains. The two sides of numbing pain is that we not only don’t feel pain, but we cannot feel the joy either. We may or may not see it happening around us, but we miss it, nonetheless.

Our connection with ourselves is damaged and our connections with others are also damaged. And often, the trauma of this not only lives in our bodies, but in the bodies of those we love.

Little by little, they pull away. They write you off. They don’t want to engage, because it causes them too much pain. They stay busy. And you are not the part of their story that you were “supposed” to be.

In our mid-lives then, we realize how much we sold out. We see how we numbed ourselves. We see how the choices we made have hurt people, and how much we want to remedy that hurt.

The sad part is, is that it takes two. The other person has to want it as well. No matter the amount of desire we have for reconciliation, the other person-the person you have been hurting-is just not there with you.

You will not be numbing the grief anymore. You will take care of yourself. You will do all you can to repair your relationship with yourself. You make new friends who support you in your growth. You love them. They love you.

You reconcile your own past, forgive yourself, and put energy into making a difference in the next generation and being a real part of your children’s and grandchildren’s lives. This is the hardest you have ever done, but it feels good.

But there is a sting of loneliness that accompanies every activity. There is a lack of connection that you long to remedy. And you feel powerless.

Should…should you want more, you ask? Well, how much and what kind of pain do you want to continue to endure? What quality of pain are you experiencing now and how do you see that shifting if you make other choices?

We say “the grass is always greener on the other side” for a reason.

But, since you asked, I say this:

Want more-

with every breath you take

and notice the little things you can change.

and watch closely for the subtle ways your love is being acknowledged.

and keep showing up, no matter what.

and smile when you don’t feel like it, sometimes.

and let yourself cry when you need to.

and let yourself be surprised when a glimmer of hope is felt.

and keep caring for yourself, first.

and don’t regret anything. Live so you don’t have to do that anymore.

and love yourself. Deeply. Be proud of who you have become, the learner of hard lessons, the maker of the toughest decisions, the wise one whose wisdom can teach others.

and see your own beauty, no matter what feedback you are getting.

and keep yourself open to feeling loved by your partner, the one who you think is beyond loving you and noticing you.

This is not advice for an abusive relationship. I know those well. This is for beautiful people who may simply be missing out on each other because of past hurt. There are many of those. You may be one.

May you find healing and be the source of healing for others. There is nothing that brings more joy than this. Feel it all, my friend!

This post was previously published on medium.com.

