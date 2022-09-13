Should You Still Have “Friends” While in a Relationship?

When you get into a committed relationship, maintaining opposite-gender friendships can be tricky.

Is it wrong to have close opposite-gender friendships while dating?

Most people’s instinct is to say, “No, of course not! Outside friendships are good and healthy!”

But it may not necessarily be so simple.

If you are in a dating relationship and still want to maintain opposite-gender friendships, here are a few questions worth honestly considering.

…

1. Have you had any romantic history with said friend?

This is a BIG one.

Possibly the biggest consideration you have to make.

It’s not okay to keep potential romantic interests in orbit while in a committed relationship.

It can lead to feelings of insecurity, hurt, and mistrust between you and your partner. If you value the relationship, it generally is not worth it to maintain these types of friendships.

But, if you are still so keen on keeping in touch, here are some secondary considerations:

How long ago was it?

How intense was it?

How did it end?

If you can confidently say it was many years ago, it was never that deep (or never quite came to fruition) and it ended without hard feelings, then maybe (maybe) they can still be a part of your life.

But if it was recent, emotionally and/or physically intense, and ended with heartbreak and maybe even a dash of trauma — it’s a hard no for me.

Nothing good can come of being friends with an “ex” while you’re trying to begin a new relationship.

…

2. Is said friend currently single?

Is your friend single or are they also dating someone else?

If they’re single, I have to wave a yellow flag.

If they’re dating, and to a similar level of seriousness to your own relationship, it’s closer to a green flag. (Though nothing is 100% certain.)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If they are dating someone, it might be a good opportunity to maintain the friendship by going on double-dates or social outings, rather than spending 1:1 time.

This is a fair way to enjoy each other’s company in a way that is still respectful of both your partners.

…

3. Could said friend be interested in you?

Is there any likelihood that your “friend” is just waiting in the wings for you to be single?

Have they expressed interest in the past? Do they respect your current relationship?

If they have had feelings for you and you are aware of it, it’s unfair to maintain the friendship — both for their sake and for your partner’s. It’s cruel to stay close to someone who yearns for more than friendship with you, especially while you have that relationship with someone else.

As a general rule: if a friend has expressed romantic interest in you, it is best to not engage with them while in another relationship.

…

4. Are you interested in said friend?

I seriously hope that the answer to this is no.

If yes, what are you doing dating someone else?

I mean…really?

If you want to date your friend then break up with your current partner first. Monkey-branching and keeping people around in orbit is completely unfair.

Don’t do it.

…

5. How does your partner feel about your friendship?

This one can be tricky because there is such a thing as an overbearingly controlling partner.

Sometimes, a partner who does not allow you to have outside friendships can be toxic or even abusive.

But, sometimes they may have a good reason for it.

If your partner is otherwise loving and kind towards you (and you have a relatively healthy relationship) it is important to listen to the way they feel about your external friendships.

They might have good reason to feel uncomfortable with one or multiple of your friendships and if you truly value that person in your life, you should at least consider prioritizing their feelings.

If this friend of yours is also an ex or has lingering feelings for you, your partner is well within their right to feel uncomfortable.

…

So when are opposite-gender friendships healthy?

Opposite gender friendships can be healthy in a variety of circumstances as long as there are certain boundaries in place.

Some guidelines:

You have never had any romantic entanglement with said friend

They were part of a friend group or a family friend from childhood (which is the main reason you are still in touch)

You do not discuss the details of your romantic relationship with this friend (especially not relationship problems)

You are open and honest with your partner about the friendship and when you spend time with them

As long as you are open and honest with all parties involved that this is a friendship and nothing more, you should be in the clear.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***