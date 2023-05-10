Stuck on Defining Your Niche? Build an Audience First.

When creating your authentic business, you might get stuck defining your “niche”, or figuring out your “target market.”

Maybe you’re trying to get clarity too early in your business.

You’re under the illusion that you have to get everything figured out before you can really start to grow your business.

Here’s the typical reasoning:

Define Niche ➜ Create Content & Offerings ➜ Get Clients

In my experience of coaching many solopreneurs, and creating a lot of content, the above formula doesn’t seem to work most of the time.

When you try to get clear on your niche — your audience, your messaging, your offerings — without enough engagement with your market , you might be just thinking it all up in your own head. Your ideas are ungrounded from reality.

This is why so many entrepreneurs “fail”. They create products, programs, and services that not enough people want.

It’s heartbreaking to see it happen. Unfortunately, it happens all the time.

The people that you try to sell to? You find that they don’t respond to your product/service. You’re baffled, because you thought the offering is the greatest, and that they really need it.

Even your email subscribers aren’t buying.

What happened? You fell into a trap of believing that you can get niche clarity and resonant offerings without first asking your audience what they want.

Creating a successful authentic business works more like this:

Create Content ➜ Fan-Based Offerings ➜ Serve Clients ➜ Define Niche

… and repeat that cycle again and again to get ever-deeper resonance with your ideal audience and fulfillment in your business.

You see, the clarity about your niche, your messaging, your offerings, your target market, your ideal client… those don’t magically appear in the beginning. They come after you’re well into the journey of creating content.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Creating content allows you to…

Test your ideas

Find your voice and style

Allow your true fans to find you

Practice expressing your authentic self

Engage with your true fans to find out what they most want from you

In other words, you first build an audience with your authentic voice, which is whatever you are already passionate about, and however you express it.

Then you get clarity about what they most want from you – by talking with them (market research conversations) and polling them.

Then, create offerings (products/services/events) based on what they tell you they’re seeking.

This method builds you a personal brand and true audience – the most viable type of solopreneur business in the long-term.

“But where’s my audience?”

What if you’ve been creating content, but not getting enough engagement? You’re wondering “Where’s my audience?”

You’re dealing with a problem of content visibility. If you’re building a business, I would recommend setting aside at least $30 per month for paid advertising. This will speed up your audience growth.

The most cost-effective paid advertising in my experience (and according to many marketing experts) is Facebook Ads. (I offer an affordable online course about this: Facebook Marketing.) By running Facebook Ads effectively, you’ll be distributing your content to thousands of the right people, those who are likely to engage with your content.

To summarize:

Start by creating authentic content

Practice distributing it widely

Engage with those who enjoy your content by truly caring for them

From understanding what they want, create offerings for them

By doing this, you will reach true clarity about your niche, grounded understanding about what your offerings ought to be, and true fans who will spread your work forward.

Stay flexible

Your niche is truly who you are, and your evolution over time. It’s not one profession or title or ideal client. It doesn’t stay the same, because you – and society – don’t stay the same.

In fact, you may find yourself modifying or even changing your niche every 2-3 years, and even more frequently in the beginning.

The most important thing is to serve with your whole heart, always thinking about how you can serve the world even more effectively with your skills and passion.

.

.

—

This post was previously published on Georgekao.com and is republished here under a Creative Commons License.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock