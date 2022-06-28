Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Summer (flash non-fiction)

Summer (flash non-fiction)

Lawn mowers hum in the distance. The scent of grilled meat competes with the lilacs blooming on the side yard.

by Leave a Comment

When I finish my run, I settle in on my back porch. Glass of water at my side. Not tap water, seltzer water made in a handy machine purchased at Walmart. I always include a wedge of lime. It makes my drink seem somehow better, even though I can’t really taste the lime. A bag of ice is planted under my left foot. I’m riding out the tail end of injury. When I use ice post run, my foot is better the next day, or at least not so bad.

My chair, an orange, steel ‘bouncy chair’ is a leftover from the fifties.  The orange paint is old enough to be worn through. A seventies green shows beneath. Fifteen years ago, I drilled a hole in the low spot of the seat. Rainwater doesn’t pool up. Neither does my sweat. This way the chair never rusts. A trickle of sweat drains through the hole at uneven intervals staining the cement patio.

Lawn mowers hum in the distance. The scent of grilled meat competes with the lilacs blooming on the side yard. The smell of summer, of perfume—the smell of sweat rises from my drenched shirt, cooling in the evening shade.

 

 

Previously Published on jefftcann.com

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Talk to you soon.

 

iStock image

About Jeff Cann

Jeff Cann lives, works and writes in Gettysburg Pennsylvania. His essays and stories have appeared in various periodicals and websites exploring the topics of mental health, running and culture. His two books, Fragments: a Memoir and Bad Ass - My Quest to Become a Back Woods Trail Runner (and other obsessive goals) can be purchased from Amazon . Jeff is married with two children. Additional essays and stories can be found at www.jefftcann.com.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x