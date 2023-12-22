The Benefits of Mindfulness

All of our results are a direct reflection of what is going on inside of us.

Everything is created twice; first in our mind and then in physical form.

Albert Einstein said, Everything is energy, and that’s all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want, and you cannot help but get that reality. It can be no other way. This is not philosophy. This is physics.

Imagine talking with some friends at work, and someone walks into the room with a negative attitude. You can feel that energy. You may not be aware of what it is, but you know you don’t want to be around it.

Our thoughts are also energy.

Earl Nightingale is quoted, You are now, and do become, what you think about. Napoleon Hill interviewed 500 of the most successful people for his book, Think and Grow Rich, and they all agree that we become our thoughts.

Thoughts, being energy, attract like energy. Have you ever noticed having a negative thought, and soon after, others follow, followed by a corresponding negative outcome?

The problem is most people aren’t thinking. Rather, they are on auto-pilot, dwelling on past events, past challenges, negative experiences, or even future events that are based in fear, worry, and doubt. That has been my experience coaching thousands of leaders over the past 20+ years.

I’ll share my own experience when I was transitioning out of the military to becoming an entrepreneur. While I was still in the Air Force, I made the commitment to donate 10% of my earnings to this charity for 12 months.

As I approached my military retirement date, I started to worry about my coaching business; where would the clients come from; what if I fail: what if I can’t keep tithing? I got swept up in my fear of something that hadn’t even happened yet and canceled my last two tithing installments.

Those negative, fear-based thoughts attracted more, and before I knew it, my results began to decline. A few client payments declined; prospective clients weren’t showing up for their discovery calls.

I finally had enough! I asked myself, Is this worry helping? What do I want right now? I sat down and meditated for 15 mins, focused on being calm and present, and realizing I had been caught up in future drama.

After my meditation, I called the charity and continued with my monthly commitment to them. The next day, two clients called and asked if they could pay their balance early. Things really began to shift in my business, for the better, when I started managing my thoughts and coming back to the present.

Magical things start to happen when you get out of your head and into your body, heart, and the present moment.

Since thoughts are energy and like energy attracts like thoughts and results; the quality of our lives really depend upon us being present.

Here is a simple life-hack to keep you grounded and present.

You can simply set your phone alarm for the morning, mid-day and afternoon and just ask yourself, How am I feeling right now? How would I rather feel? This simple practice will pull you out of the worry and into the beautiful now.

Photo credit: iStock