Every day, we wake up and have the opportunity to tend to our kingdom. How are you tending to yours in these challenging times?

Do you show up as the hero of your own story? Or the victim?

When it’s the latter, do you even notice?

Or do you unconsciously go down the rabbit hole of victim consciousness?

Time out! No shame. Instead, ask yourself…

How can I use the moment …when I’m not feeling strong, when I’m feeling like things are happening to me, not for me… how can I use it to get back to hero consciousness?

First, you have to know when you’re in which – the hero or the victim within. Check out these actions below that speak to both. Which ones apply to you?

Hero Consciousness…

Empowering yourself with good media & information

Practicing self-care daily – exercise, meditation, breathwork & more

Connecting with friends & family online daily

Being strong for your frustrated kids stuck in the house all day

Helping others in need emotionally or financially

Reviewing your finances & getting your financial kingdom in order

Looking at, considering, and creating future work/financial opportunities

Confronting your fears to ask for financial help from others

Victim consciousness…

Abdicating from self-responsibility to the despair of the times

Isolating from communicating daily with others

Altering through substances to avoid what you fear or don’t want to deal with

Stressing yourself out with indiscriminate & unfiltered social media or news

Worrying incessantly about money & how you’re gonna get through this.

Cowering in fear of asking for help from others