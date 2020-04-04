Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

The Hero or The Victim?

The Hero or The Victim?

How are you tending to your kingdom in these challenging times?

by Leave a Comment

Every day, we wake up and have the opportunity to tend to our kingdom. How are you tending to yours in these challenging times?

Do you show up as the hero of your own story? Or the victim?

When it’s the latter, do you even notice?

Or do you unconsciously go down the rabbit hole of victim consciousness?

Time out! No shame. Instead, ask yourself…

How can I use the moment …when I’m not feeling strong, when I’m feeling like things are happening to me, not for me… how can I use it to get back to hero consciousness? 

First, you have to know when you’re in which – the hero or the victim within. Check out these actions below that speak to both.  Which ones apply to you?

Hero Consciousness…

  • Empowering yourself with good media & information
  • Practicing self-care daily – exercise, meditation, breathwork & more
  • Connecting with friends & family online daily
  • Being strong for your frustrated kids stuck in the house all day
  • Helping others in need emotionally or financially
  • Reviewing your finances & getting your financial kingdom in order
  • Looking at, considering, and creating future work/financial opportunities
  • Confronting your fears to ask for financial help from others

Victim consciousness…

  • Abdicating from self-responsibility to the despair of the times
  • Isolating from communicating daily with others
  • Altering through substances to avoid what you fear or don’t want to deal with
  • Stressing yourself out with indiscriminate & unfiltered social media or news
  • Worrying incessantly about money & how you’re gonna get through this.
  • Cowering in fear of asking for help from others

 Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Previously Published on stuartmotola.com

Shutterstock

About Stuart Motola

Stuart Motola specializes in helping individuals and couples cultivate energized and fulfilling partnership. He helps individuals attract who they seek (i.e. date more effectively), kill the voice of desperation and aloneness, and know the difference between a love that makes you big versus a love that makes you small. He teaches couples how to repair after conflict, cut unconscious cycles of projection and blame, communicate more responsibly, and to take risks to reignite passion and aliveness. Stuart has shared his expertise as a relationship coach, author, speaker, and facilitator throughout the world and wrote the #1 Amazon best-selling book “Fixing You Is Killing Me: A Conscious Roadmap To Knowing When To Save And When To Leave Your Relationship.” To learn more about Stuart’s work, visit https://www.stuartmotola.com/ .

