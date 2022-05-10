The Mass Graves From Black Wall Street

When two potential mass grave sites were discovered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Researchers knew the most likely source was from the massacre in 1921 in the Greenwood district once known as Black Wall Street. It is not such a phenomenon as one might think.

In 2018, a construction worker in Sugar Land, Texas discovered human remains which led to the unearthing of 95 bodies. The 13th Amendment outlawed slavery with the exception of prisoners. The State of Texas leased slaves to the sugar plantations where they experienced an extremely high mortality rate. When a slave died (or was killed) the State of Texas simply replaced the slave with no questions asked. The Washington Post reported 3,500 prisoners died while leased out between 1866 and 1912 when the practice was finally outlawed. The 95 bodies discovered may be just the tip of the iceberg but no outcry was made that other bodies be located and properly interred.

On Election Day, November 2, 1920, the entire black population of Ocoee, FL just outside Orlando, was either murdered or burned out after two black men attempted to vote. One of the men, July Perry, was taken from an Orlando jail, lynched, and thrown into an unmarked grave in the back of Greenwood Cemetary. His remains were identified because an arm had been ripped from his body by the mob. “Official estimates” are that between 50–60 black people were killed over the course of two days but because so many people scattered, those same officials conceded the death toll might be as many as 500. Where are the bodies? Walter White, the Executive Secretary of the NAACP who could pass for white, visited Ocoee immediately after the massacre:

At the time that I visited Ocoee, the last colored family of Ocoee was leaving with their goods piled high on a motor truck with six colored children on top. White children stood around and jeered the Negroes who were leaving, threatening them with burning if they did not hurry up and get away. These children thought it a huge joke that some Negroes had been burned alive.

Walter White — NAACP

The massacre in Rosewood, Florida was depicted in a film. The official death count was listed as six black people and two white. Eyewitness accounts show a death toll as high as 150. Official America has never done a good job in the accounting of blacks murdered by white mobs. Where are the bodies? In West Palm Beach, Florida, a few miles from Mar-a-Lago, thousands of black and Hispanic bodies were either burned in funeral pyres or thrown into unmarked graves after the Hurricane of 1928. They were mostly itinerant workers that far outnumbered the available coffins. Most of the whites killed were given proper burials at the Woodlawn Cemetary in West Palm Beach

When two potential mass grave sites were discovered in Tulsa in 2019, it could hardly be deemed as breaking news. A State-commissioned report in 2001 suggested that over 300 blacks were killed in the massacre that destroyed over 35 city blocks in the Greenwood District called Black Wall Street. Oral histories had always suggested locations of mass graves at four possible locations; Oaklawn Cemetery, what is now Rolling Oaks Cemetery, Newblock Park, and “the Canes” near the Arkansas River. In October 2018, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced those four sites would be “reexamined,” as if they had been examined previously. Researchers from the University of Oklahoma found “anomalies consistent with mass graves,” at two of the three sites they examined. So what happened next?

Oaklawn Cemetery has been declared “the most likely site” for mass graves and was one of the sites found to have “anomalies.” Rolling Hills Cemetery was never tested and the private owners are negotiating with the Tulsa Race Massacre Committee researching the mass graves to allow for testing. Inconsistent statements have come regarding Rolling Hills Cemetery’s willingness to participate. Newblock Park was a city dump in 1921 and people suggest it may have been the source of floating bodies on the nearby Arkansas River.

The official death toll has been compiled by local death certificates and estimates from the Oklahoma National Guard. One problem with that is that the National Guard participated in the massacre, using planes to bomb the area. They, along with local police and the Ku Klux Klan (more than slightly redundant) were the murderers that also provided the official reports. While the massacre at Black Wall Street has been the subject of minor documentaries. It has yet to be described in a major film. The HBO series “Watchmen” did more to highlight that part of our mostly hidden history than any source to date:

On February 3, 2020, the Tulsa Race Massacre Committee will hold its next public meeting to discuss the way forward. The citizens not only of Tulsa but of America must stand watch to see that the areas are excavated, the bodies identified whenever possible via DNA testing and proper burials are given. The descendants of the Rosewood, Florida victims were given an apology and reparations from the State of Florida almost a century later. That too!

