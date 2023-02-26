The Problem With Rebound Relationships

It’s never easy when a relationship goes sour. All the love, attention, and emotional investment put into the union suddenly go down the drain. The stress and emotional turmoil that goes with this situation can be highly devastating to a person.

That’s why it’s not a good time for a person who just went through a breakup to jump right into another relationship. Chances are, it’s a rebound reaction, and those are not good. What are some reasons why rebound relationships aren’t good? I’ve listed a few.

Emotional Baggage

In most cases, the person who went through the breakup needs time to process what happened in order to gain the lessons in order to heal. If one jumps right into another relationship, the healing process didn’t take place and that will spill over into the next union.

Sometimes the person doesn’t find or seek the support they need so they seek that support in another relationship. This is a mistake on many levels. One, a breakup is never good. Even if it was amicable, there will still be some heartache and feelings of loss involved.

Those things require some time to heal, and both people should take that time before finding another intimate relationship. Another issue could be, that the person experiencing the heartache may not have any true feelings for the new person in their life.

This definitely doesn’t benefit the other person, not to mention the person on the rebound. These reasons alone are enough for a person to take some time for themselves before jumping into a new romantic relationship

Comparison

There’s also the danger of projecting one’s feelings for the former lover onto the new person they’re seeing now. Especially, if there are a lot of unresolved issues with the previous person.

In other words, the comparison factor will come into play. Certain flaws the last person had will be transferred to the new person, and if the new person doesn’t have the last person’s good qualities that will become a point of contention. This situation is a recipe for disaster. It will instigate many fights.

The really sad thing about this is, the new person might be the right person but due to all the barriers that have been placed in the path the rebounding person can’t see it.

Another problem with being involved in a rebound relationship is that it doesn’t allow individuals who have broken up to work out whatever issues they might still have left from their previous broken relationship. The companionship they get from a new person may sometimes serve as a false sense of security.

This becomes their way of burying problems. But problems and issues need to be resolved and not be suppressed because they will only come back to haunt them! Now that we’ve addressed some of the issues with rebound relationships, what are some solutions?

Take Things Slow

It would be a good idea to take things slow. Give yourself time to heal. I used a system that I advise my clients to use now, which is Reflect, Refresh, and Renew. If anyone is interested in knowing more about this, get in touch. If you find that yourself interested in a new person, be friends first and see where it goes.

Support System

The best thing to do for individuals who have just experienced heartache is to be surrounded by people that will help them during this difficult time. This is especially crucial if an individual has just gone through a divorce or a long-term relationship. It may take a while for them to get back their footing.

It’s not an easy transition to go back from being used to sharing your life with someone to suddenly becoming single again. During this time, these individuals need to be with close friends and family, people who will help them navigate through this difficult time.

Every person needs a clean start. This is why they should give themselves time to heal before entering into a new relationship. This would not be the best time to start a new relationship if you want something meaningful and lasting.

