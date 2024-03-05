The Soul and Our Promise to It

“We have two lives, and the second begins when we realize we only have one.”

— Confucius

The call

What can you suggest that at the same time, you can’t understand?

What is that thing you know that you know not why??

What’s happening when you’re asked, from the deep of you, to go somewhere?

To act on something?

To do it blindly?

Without justification?

It’s the most irrational of irrationalities, yet it makes sense for some reason. To the point that it eats at you. Demands that you listen to it.

You can’t just know that you have a soul, you have to know your soul.

…

Reactivity versus Response

There’s the impulse to do something stupid. It’s an emotionally reactive solution to something that has happened to you or something you’re running away from.

It feels like relief, but only because it creates a void.

This is not the soul, but you running away from it.

Then…

There’s an impulse that eats at you. It shows up in your peace. It spikes when you see or hear something relative to it.

A true relief because it creates a space.

This is the soul itself because it asks you to stand, not to run.

It’s an undeniable pull to self-satisfaction.

Never a running away scenario.

…

Origin

Sometimes I think this experience is your mind recognizing something undeniably authentic to you. Sometimes I think it’s something in your genes. A deep spiritual connection to an unknown history.

And sometimes it’s even as if this pull has come on by a destiny…

But destiny only becomes fulfilled when you listen to it.

All of this is the authentic self. The higher self.

The soul.

It’s our chance to live with our fear because with fear comes our most epic moments.

So, when you’re called to a country. Or a talent. Or a community. Or even a lifestyle that demands pure sacrifice of your current state…

It’s your life asking you to give in.

To get lost and find yourself.

To give in to what seems like irrational and blind trust so you can fall into something more real.

And if you do, you’ll be among the impossible few that do so.

…

So many of us fear the smallest of actions because we’ve proven to ourselves it will hurt, or it will take so much from us that we can never return to our comfort zone.

Life doesn’t ask for comfort, society does.

Life doesn’t ask for clarity or perfection…but society does.

Life doesn’t ask for simple answers and security…but society does.

What does life ask for?

Life asks for adventure.

Life asks for courage.

Life asks for recognition of self.

It asks for our promise.

Truth and Love, Reader.

…

—

