Fairy tales are written against me.
Demure, pliant, pure,
I am not.
Not the princess waiting to be saved.
I’m capable, questioning, sexual;
Intelligent, defiant, angry.
More like the witch
Ready to wreak havoc.
Too bad you don’t see,
The princess brimming
With love for you
Is locked right inside of me.
The tramp, the princess and the witch
Are all sides of the same dice
Viewed through the kaleidoscope
Called life.
If you are courageous enough
To breakaway and sail on your own terms
Our relationship will take you
To the ultimate treasure.
Your true self.
Photo credit: Jules Marvin Eguilos on Unsplash