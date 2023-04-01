Fairy tales are written against me.

Demure, pliant, pure,

I am not.

Not the princess waiting to be saved.

I’m capable, questioning, sexual;

Intelligent, defiant, angry.

More like the witch

Ready to wreak havoc.

Too bad you don’t see,

The princess brimming

With love for you

Is locked right inside of me.

The tramp, the princess and the witch

Are all sides of the same dice

Viewed through the kaleidoscope

Called life.

If you are courageous enough

To breakaway and sail on your own terms

Our relationship will take you

To the ultimate treasure.

Your true self.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Jules Marvin Eguilos on Unsplash