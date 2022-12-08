Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Time Management: 7 Golden Rules for Golden Hours

Time Management: 7 Golden Rules for Golden Hours

Do big-rock work during your golden hours.

by

 

We need reminders that everything we hope to do requires time and energy. Time management is the power to manage your schedule and your energy.

You have two or three golden hours every day. You get more done in your golden hours than you get done the rest of the day.

Do priority work when you’re at your best.

I can get lots done other times of the day, but my best hours are before breakfast.

Time management: 7 golden rules for golden hours

#1. Do impactful work.

Do big-rock work during your golden hours.

Fools spend time on busywork. If it’s not useful and meaningful, don’t do it. Better to check off one high-impact task a day than to spend one hour doing busywork.

#2. Organize before.

Choose peak-hour tasks before peak-time begins. Don’t waste peak performance time figuring out what to do.

#3. Narrow focus.

  1. Multitasking makes you stupid.
  2. Close your door.
  3. Don’t surf the Internet.
  4. Return calls later.
  5. Turn off email.

 

#4. Use maximizers.

Does classic rock fuel your jets? Turn up the volume.

I prefer a dark quiet room during my golden hours.

#5. Make time management social.

Everyone on the team needs to know and respect everyone’s golden-hour-time. Hang a do not disturb sign on your door.

Give everyone on your team permission to maximize golden hours.

#6. Schedule playtime.

Playfulness expresses our humanity. “Man only plays when he is in the fullest sense of the word a human being, and he is only fully a human being when he plays.” Friedrich Schiller

Surf the Internet when you feel like taking a nap, not when you’re bright eyed.

#7. Delete stuff.

Delete anything that’s older than two weeks from your to-do list.

How might leaders take time management to new levels?

This post was previously published on Leadershipfreak.blog and is republished here under a Creative Commons License.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

