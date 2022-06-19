Top 7 Reasons Why Dads Are the Best

It is Father’s Day and I’ve recently noticed that fathers don’t get as much glory on their day as mothers do on Mother’s Day. So I decided to list out the top 7 reasons that dads are the best.
- They give the biggest bear hugs. You know, the ones where you feel like all your worries melt away and it’s slightly hard to breathe. The best ever.
- They tell the funniest jokes. From regaling you with stories of their childhood escapades to making fun of your mom when she’s bleaching her mustache, it seems like a universal rule that dads have the best sense of humor.
- They can always tell when something is bothering you. Maybe you can hide your feelings from your friends and siblings, but no matter what weird emotions you’re going through, Dad always knows when something is really wrong.
- They appreciate your unique fashion sense. Whether it’s the dark and mysterious goth phase or the ultra quirky dress and Converse phase, your dad always knew what to say to make you feel pretty (and when words didn’t express the emotions, you could always count on a loving pat on your head).
- They support all your hobbies and activities Nowadays, some dads are on TikTok in the backgrounds of their teenagers’ videos or in a few cases, even starring in some or even better, creating their own TikTok followings. If you’re not among the precious kids lucky enough to have a Tok-ing dad, I bet you can still recall all the times your dad sacrificed sleep to drop you off at swim practice at 6 am Monday through Friday and attended every band concert (even the beginning ones when the woodwind section sounded like a wheezy, dying duck).
- They manage to smile when you present them with ties and #1 Dad coffee mugs for Father’s Day year after year after year…
- They are the most in love with the family pet. Another universal Dad Fact is that they were probably the most worried about getting a pet but now that everyone has settled in, you can usually find them with their best furry friend.
